La Vega's girls don't flinch in bigger MT Rice shadows

Pick on someone on your own size? Nah, that’s been done before. It’s so much more fun to pick on people bigger than you.
La Vega, the seventh-ranked girls’ basketball team in Class 4A, didn’t flinch at all in the face of its tall task on Monday. The Lady Pirates vanquished a pair of Class 6A foes in Belton and Waco High on a busy opening day at Midway’s 60th annual M.T. Rice Holiday Basketball Tournament.
La Vega opened the tournament by harassing Belton with relentless pressure in a 73-25 victory, then later in the day the Lady Pirates clamped down on Waco High, 62-28, to move to 2-0 in the tournament and 18-3 on the season. La Vega will face Southlake Carroll in the tourney semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Belton (5-8) carried a noticeable size advantage into that opening matchup with La Vega. But you won’t find many quicker or peskier teams than the Lady Pirates, in any classification.
Starting sluggishly on offense, La Vega led just 9-7 after one quarter. But the Lady Pirate defenders can dance into a ballhandler’s hip pocket often before the offensive player manages to react. They used that to their benefit against Belton, shoplifting a slew of steals, which ignited a seemingly neverending layup drill as the game progressed.
“Most definitely, our best is in transition. Talked about it last year, our defense is our best offense,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis Sr. said. “That’s still the same motto, still the same philosophy.”
In the second quarter, Belton began to wilt under the sheer court-covering capability of La Vega’s press. And the Lady Pirates cashed in with more regularity on the other end, with Kenzi Mitchell converting a spinner in transition, Kya Mitchell scooping up a full-speed finger roll, and then Alaysia Gude knocking down an eight-foot runner as La Vega pushed the lead to double digits.
Such production the paint gave La Vega more freedom to fire away from deep. After clanking several of their outside shots early on, the Lady Pirates found the range after the halftime breather. They hit five 3-pointers in the final two quarters, including back-to-back bombs in the third from sophomore guard Mar’cyah “MiMi” Willis.
“That’s a big weapon. We’ve got a lot of those (shooters),” said Marcus Willis, MiMi’s dad. “We’ve got to get our legs up under us. Just getting back over the holiday break, we started moving around a little bit in the first half and started hitting some shots in the second, just due to getting in the game flow.
Sophomore guard Kiy’leyah Parr, a blur with the ball in her hands, topped La Vega with 15 points. Gude contributed 14 and MiMi Willis bottomed out four treys on her way to 12.
La Vega led 31-17 at the half, but persistently pressed Belton and stretched the gap. Remember the Sticky Bandits from “Home Alone”? They’ve got nothing on La Vega, which surrendered only eight second-half points.
“We take pride in that (defense),” said Marcus Willis. “It took us a whole half to wake up, which I expected that over the holiday break. They actually played La Vega girls basketball in the second half.”
La Vega followed a similar pattern in its win over Waco High, which was paced by 13 points apiece from Parr and Andrea Johnson. For Waco High, Shaviante Cobb scored 10 points, but nobody else had more than six. The Lady Lions opened the tournament with a 47-19 thumping of Burleson, but couldn’t replicate that against the feisty Lady Pirates.
In other first-day girls action, University pulled out a nail-biting 41-40 win over Killeen Shoemaker in its opening game of the day. But the Lady Trojans couldn’t keep pace with Class 6A’s 25th-ranked Southlake Carroll in their afternoon tilt, as the Dragons caught fire en route to a 59-21 trouncing.
Host Midway rode a bye through the first round of pool play due to a revamped tournament schedule. Then when they got their chance to take the court, the Pantherettes seized it, as they rolled over Keller Central, 58-39.
Marlissa Watson hit 9 of 15 from the field and 3 of 5 from the foul line on her way to a game-high 21 points for the Pantherettes. Brooke Jones sank 4 of 5 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point land, while chipping in 12 points. Midway will face San Angelo Central in the winner’s bracket semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS
Midway 75, Denison 22
It took a matter of seconds — about the amount of time for Lawyer Jones to sink a 3-pointer — for Midway to shake out of any post-holiday fog.
It’s fairly common for high school hoops teams to look a little ragged coming out of the Christmas break. But Midway located an elevated level of precision from the jump ball onward, breezing past Denison in its M.T. Rice opener.
First-year Midway coach Eric McDade said he expected the accumulation of a little rust following last week’s UIL-mandated week off from competition and practice. But if this was the Panthers rusty, then what a lovely autumn color for them.
“I don’t want to use the word practice, because it’s never practice, it’s a game,” McDade said. “But you have to approach it knowing that there’s going to be some things that you’re going to have to work on in the game to get your timing back.
“Our guys did a great job of not letting there be a long layover. Get a good district win against Waxahachie (before Christmas), now we come out and try to keep some momentum, keep some confidence going, and the guys did a good job of picking right back up where we left off.”
Did they ever. Midway (14-5) scored the first 10 points of the game in the rout of the Yellow Jackets and bounced to a 25-3 lead after one quarter. And even in a 25-point quarter, the Panthers displayed profound patience, as they routinely made the extra pass when the Denison defenders collapsed, passing up a potential shot for a better look.
“That’s one of those things, early in the year we may not have been doing that, but as we go along we’ve gotten better at it,” McDade said. “It tells us that we’re not peaking early. We’re just kind of progressing nicely. That’s really nice.”
Blessed with a pair of former Super Centex frontcourt warriors in 6-10 Caden Powell and 6-8 Cole Reid, the Panthers create problems for foes when they pound it inside. But McDade praised the unselfishness of his bunch. If the defense collapses on the big men, as Denison often did, they’re apt to kick the ball back out for a reset rather than force something over multiple guys.
“What a luxury,” McDade said. “In high school athletics, if we could just go out and get the guys we wanted that would be really cool. But you play the hand that you’re dealt, and this hand right here is one that is very unique in the size that it offers. But, also, the guards are OK throwing it inside. And the bigs are OK when they catch it, throwing it back out to the guards. So sometimes you get that, ‘Oh, he doesn’t ever pass the ball,’ stuff like that. Or, ‘He doesn’t hit me when I’m open.’ There’s none of that. They’re unselfish.”
Reid and Powell both missed dunk attempts in the first few minutes of the game, but the guards had their backs. Midway showed beautiful balance, as Devon Washington led three players in double-figure scoring with 12 points. Jones nabbed five steals and turned some of those into breakaway layups on his way to 11 points, while Isaac Holmes hustled his way to 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Powell scored 31 his last time out against Waxahachie, but the Panthers didn’t need that type of overwhelming effort in this one. Instead, the senior produced nine points — eventually finding his dunk timing by flushing a couple of third-quarter offensive boards — to go with 11 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.
In their second game late Monday night, the Panthers powered past plucky Montgomery, 68-38, behind 18 points and eight boards from Powell. The Bears battled Midway to a 16-all tie early in the second quarter, but then the Panthers shot ahead with an 11-0 run that included a swooping Powell dunk. Midway’s defense also gave the Bears fits, forcing three second-quarter travel calls.
Jones pocketed 12 points and Holmes nabbed 11. Reid scored nine and blocked a pair of shots.
As the winner of Pool A, Midway will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the winner between Copperas Cove and Nacogdoches/Temple. The winner of that game will advance to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. gold bracket championship game.
University 72, Waco High 44
William Shakespeare may have written that what’s past is prologue, but University isn’t listening to Will the Quill.
The Trojans may have lost to their Waco ISD rival Waco High earlier in the season, but that result had absolutely no bearing on the teams’ second meeting. This time around, University ripped off 14 of the game’s first 16 points and zipped past their crosstown rival.
So, what’s made the difference? Why such a stark contrast from the teams’ Nov. 23 duel, won by Waco High, 57-51?
Well, the Trojans have experienced a growth spurt since then, said University coach Ricardo Felix.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys,” Felix said. “We’ve got a freshman, a guard, and then obviously two seniors (in the starting lineup). A lot of it is just trying to learn the game. We played them early on, and we’ve played in a lot of tournaments, seen a lot of looks. Just the fact that they’ve played so many games has made them understand the game a little more. I think that had a lot to do with it.”
If you really want to see uncommon poise, check out University’s 5-8 freshman guard Adam Sais. He played beyond his years, whether that was shown in leaking out behind the Lion defenders for breakaway layups, splashing in pure-looking outside shots or occasionally bringing the ball upcourt to spell the Trojans’ normal lead guard Tylan Harris.
Sais led all scorers in the game with 21 points.
“He is (poised), for a freshman,” Felix said of Sais. “There’s a lot of things that we’re trying to learn. He’s a little thinner than a lot of the guys, so he’s got to get a little tougher with the ball. He’s starting to really understand the game. Obviously we’re really excited by the fact that he is a freshman. So we still have another three years to kind of mold him. He’s going to be really good for us.”
Sais’ more experienced backcourt mate Harris tossed in 18 points, while Spencer “Tookie” Littlejohn picked up 13 points. Littlejohn is listed on several of University’s rosters without a designated position, which seems fitting, because the 5-10 senior may be a big man lurking in a guard’s body. He served as University’s most authoritative rebounder, regularly swooping in to clutch caroms over bigger guys.
“It goes back to the fact that he’s been in our system for three years, been on varsity since his sophomore year,” Felix said. “So he kind of understands what we needs from him. Obviously he’s a senior, so he’s going to want to try to get that rebound more than the younger guys.”
Waco High made some plays on the occasional breakaway rim run, but the Lions suffered a spate of turnovers throughout the game and never really threatened. University led 35-15 at the half, and never let that cushion slip under 20 points in the second half, either. Lamarcus McDonald scored 10 as the Lions’ high-point man.