La Vega's Hyde, West's Woodard selected to coach Victory Bowl

La Vega’s Don Hyde and West’s David Woodard have been selected as the head coaches for the 2023 Super Centex Victory Bowl football game.
Hyde will head up the Blue team, while Woodard will lead the Red. They’ll be aided by their assistant coaches.
Other Victory Bowl coaching staffs are as follows:
Volleyball: Kristi Wilk, Salado; and Allison Waits, Academy (Blue); Meredith Moore, Shoemaker and Liz Ramsey, Lake Belton (Red)
Baseball: Chris Clemons, Robinson, Donald Trcka, Killeen; Emery Atkisson, Salado (Blue); Kyle Crawford, Abbott; Dallas Robertson, Lake Belton; Russell Johns, Shoemaker (Red).
Softball: Jordan Williams, Midway, Johnna Smith, Blooming Grove; Loren Phelps, Lorena (Blue); Kasi Miller, Blum; Kourtney Welle, Blum; Sidney Mansell, Lake Belton (Red)
Boys basketball: Quinton Snell, Connally; Eric McDade, Midway (Blue); Marty Garcia, Moody; Britt Campbell, Gatesville (Red)
Girls basketball: Diane Konerik, Salado; Niki Taylor, Bosqueville (Blue); Kevin Zuehlke, West; Kristi Mize, China Spring (Red)
Cheer: Patricia Leach, Hamilton