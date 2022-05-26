 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Vega's McKnight to continue basketball career

La Vega’s David McKnight (2) will take his basketball talents to Eastern Oklahoma State College.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

La Vega is sending another basketball player to the next level.

Senior David McKnight signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College on Thursday, joining a junior college Division I program that went 20-10 in the 2021-22 season.

McKnight, who at 6-5 shuffled between guard and forward for the Pirates, averaged a team-high 22.7 points in his senior year. He also chipped in 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. McKnight won District 18-4A Co-Offensive MVP and first-team Super Centex recognition.

