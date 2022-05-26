La Vega's McKnight to continue basketball career

La Vega is sending another basketball player to the next level.

Senior David McKnight signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College on Thursday, joining a junior college Division I program that went 20-10 in the 2021-22 season.

McKnight, who at 6-5 shuffled between guard and forward for the Pirates, averaged a team-high 22.7 points in his senior year. He also chipped in 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. McKnight won District 18-4A Co-Offensive MVP and first-team Super Centex recognition.