La Vega's opener with West Orange-Stark canceled

Due to the impending hurricanes set to hit the Texas Gulf Coast, West Orange Stark High School has canceled school this week, which cancels La Vega’s Week 1 football game.
The No. 1-ranked Pirates were slated to meet the No. 4 Mustangs in a neutral site game on Friday in Madisonville. The cancellation means La Vega will have to wait until Week 2 against Connally for its season opener.
A number of southeast Texas school districts have called off classes as two storm systems close toward the area.
