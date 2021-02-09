La Vega's superb shotmaking subdues China Spring, 64-51

“We do (have guys who can make tough shots),” Cartwright said. “We’ve been on the shooting gun a lot. We got exposed in one of our district games about us not being able to shoot the basketball. We’re trying to get there and get better, and we’ve been on the gun as long as we can. Just trying to fix it.”

Of course, China Spring boasts the valedictorian of Central Texas shooters in Eli Stephens. The slick senior southpaw and reigning Super Centex Player of the Year performed his usual magic show. He darted and danced his way to a game-high 29 points in his final home game for the Cougars (14-10, 6-3), but it wasn’t enough to beat the more balanced Pirates.

Like so many teams that China Spring faces, La Vega shadowed Stephens with multiple defenders, trying to force the ball out of his hands and make other people beat them.

“Sheesh, man, just flying around and trying to keep up with No. 3 (Stephens),” La Vega’s Cartwright said. “He’s been a pest on offense as well as defense. We just had to keep him in front of us as much as we can, and that ain’t an easy task, and try to limit their possessions.”