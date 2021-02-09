La Vega's superb shotmaking subdues China Spring, 64-51

Advanced shotmaking is not a course in the La Vega ISD curriculum, but it probably should be.
The Pirates demonstrated a preternatural ability to put the ball in the hoop, even when draped by multiple defenders. Such creative basket weavery, combined with no shortage of rugged defensive play, helped La Vega deflect China Spring, 64-51, in a duel of two of District 18-4A’s three leaders on Tuesday at the China Spring Gym.
The Pirates and Cougars entered the contest mired in a three-way logjam for the district lead along with Connally. So La Vega’s win, while something short of a clincher, leaves a massive imprint on the path to a district title. If the Pirates (13-4, 7-2) can close out the regular season with a win over Madisonville on Friday, it’ll lock down at least a share of the crown.
“It is a good win, anytime you can come over to China Spring,” La Vega coach William Cartwright said. “(Phil) McCaslin coaches his team so well. Anytime you can come over here and steal one — that’s really what it is — it puts you in some kind of thought process that you’ve got to tighten the bolts, fix the little things that makes us go. We’ve got to figure that out. If we can figure that out and keep running, I like our chances coming into the next game.”
La Vega figured it out on this night. The Pirates displayed a controlled aggressiveness from the outset, led by senior guard Marcus Willis Jr., who scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half. After the game, China Spring’s McCaslin lamented his team’s inability to get stops when it mattered most. But, just as often, La Vega’s leaders — Willis, Randy Woolf Jr. and Jordan Rogers — flung their bodies into a traffic jam only to escape two points heavier.
“We do (have guys who can make tough shots),” Cartwright said. “We’ve been on the shooting gun a lot. We got exposed in one of our district games about us not being able to shoot the basketball. We’re trying to get there and get better, and we’ve been on the gun as long as we can. Just trying to fix it.”
Of course, China Spring boasts the valedictorian of Central Texas shooters in Eli Stephens. The slick senior southpaw and reigning Super Centex Player of the Year performed his usual magic show. He darted and danced his way to a game-high 29 points in his final home game for the Cougars (14-10, 6-3), but it wasn’t enough to beat the more balanced Pirates.
Like so many teams that China Spring faces, La Vega shadowed Stephens with multiple defenders, trying to force the ball out of his hands and make other people beat them.
“Sheesh, man, just flying around and trying to keep up with No. 3 (Stephens),” La Vega’s Cartwright said. “He’s been a pest on offense as well as defense. We just had to keep him in front of us as much as we can, and that ain’t an easy task, and try to limit their possessions.”
Stephens often surgically operates with expert patience. On a special Senior Night where the Cougars honored six veteran players who helped the program reach the regional tournament a year ago, Stephens came ready to play. He either scored or assisted on China Spring’s first nine points, and when he drained a 3-pointer after pump-faking a La Vega defender and side-stepping into an open look, the Cougars busted out to a 9-2 lead at the 4:09 mark of the opening quarter.
La Vega called timeout, caught its breath, and collected itself. The Pirates closed the quarter on a 10-2 surge to take a 12-11 lead. Rogers, a 5-9 guard with a 6-5 heart, scored the final basket of the period for his team on a tough driving leaner.
The longtime rivals continued to swap jabs throughout the first half. La Vega tied the score at 21 when Woolf took an inbounds pass under his own basket and swiftly scored. That bucket fueled a 6-0 Pirate run to close the half, allowing La Vega to take a 25-21 advantage into the intermission.
For much of the second half, Stephens ensured that the gap wouldn’t be insurmountable. He bounced through La Vega’s defense and flicked up a finger roll. He planted a Eurostep flag and summited his way to the hoop. At one juncture in the third quarter, the Pirates’ Cartwright yelled to his players, “Pull-up! Pull-up!” Despite the warning, Stephens still nimbly applied the brakes and pulled up for a pure jumper for a basket.
When Stephens found Coltin Locking in transition early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars trailed only, 43-37. But on La Vega’s next trip down, Woolf slipped in through the backdoor and Willis whipped a pass to him for the deuce, plus a foul. Apparently the Findery is not just a downtown Waco gift shop, it’s also La Vega’s offensive mindset.
These Pirates find one another nicely.
“That’s what we’re good at — when we’re sharing the basketball and moving the ball around, and playing all over the floor, both sides of the floor, guys being unselfish and making the extra pass, that’s basketball,” Cartwright said. “Anytime you can do that and score off of those things, it looks good. We were able to knock down some shots and that put us in position to win this game.”
La Vega widened the lead to double digits down the stretch, and China Spring — which lost 62-56 to the Pirates in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 22 — couldn’t come up with the stops it needed to seize the win it wanted.
“We didn’t execute very well defensively, and we’ve got to do a much better job of that,” said McCaslin, who stressed that defense would be a primary focus of the Cougars’ upcoming practices. “A hundred percent, if you can’t get stops, it doesn’t matter what else you can do. We’ve got to get stops if we want to go where we want to go.”
China Spring closes the regular season with a road game against Robinson. The Cougars will need something wacky to unfold to shove their way back into the district championship mix. But even if they end up with the district’s No. 3 seed, they should still be a tough out in the playoffs.
“We’re a competitive group, and we’ll keep getting better. We’ll get better tomorrow,” McCaslin said.
Locking chipped in 14 points and five rebounds to supplement Stephens’ typically net-torching effort.
For La Vega, Willis covered the court like a can of wax, and nabbed five steals to go with his team-high 24 points. Woolf scored 16 points and snatched nine rebounds, while Jordan Rogers had nine points and seven boards.