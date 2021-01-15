La Vega's tough tag team muscles Pirates past Connally, 53-45

Call it a two-man show. The Dynamic Duo. The Terrific Twosome. Whatever you want to call it, La Vega needed every bit of it Friday night.
Marcus Willis Jr. dropped 20 points, Randy Woolf Jr. added 19 more and No. 19 La Vega sped by rival and No. 22-ranked Connally 53-45, in boys’ basketball action. It was the Pirates’ second win in as many attempts in district play, but to see this tandem taking games over at this rate, La Vega head coach William Cartwright knows he could see the Pirates back on top of a tough District 18-4A.
“Marcus is special, and he showed it tonight,” Cartwright said. “Woolf draws a lot of attention with the way he shoots the basketball, he does a lot of the little things well.”
Though combining for 39, it might have been the timing of the duo’s scoring that sparked the match in La Vega’s proverbial fire.
Willis kept the Pirates in it early, scoring La Vega’s first four points, but saw his team trailing 11-4 half way through the first. Woolf joined the scoring party with three free throws and a 3-pointer, as Willis did the rest in the paint, scoring nine in the opening frame. The Pirates found themselves leading 15-11 after one.
“When Marcus is going to the hole, that makes us a whole lot better, because that’s what he is really, really good at,” Cartwright said.
Connally’s hot start was aided by several Cadets, as Marcus Long was fouled after making a hard-earned runner to give the Cadets their biggest lead at seven points. Tyler Webb, Kavian Gaither and Kobe Black all added buckets, allowing the Cadets to hang around early. But the La Vega defense buckled down, allowing the Pirates’ scorers to find their rhythm and take a 31-21 lead at the half.
“Defensively, we want to get in your face and we want to apply some pressure and do what we need to do — try to turn you over, exploit some weaknesses,” Cartwright said. “I think Connally missed some shots they normally make.”
Giving his team a lead that would never be relinquished, Woolf put the Pirates on his back, adding seven more from the charity stripe and two more from beyond the arc. Woolf was perfect from the line on the night, making all 10 of his free throws.
Willis also stayed solid in the second half, scoring nine, including a nifty slash in the paint and left-handed finish during a stretch that saw the Pirates take their biggest lead at 47-33.
The Cadets (14-3, 1-1) did cut it to six late on a couple of made free throws by Gaither, but Woolf iced it by making the final two of his free throws.
“Overall we did great, we guarded and that helped us out,” Cartwright said. “But I think we have a lot still to do.”