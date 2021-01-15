La Vega's tough tag team muscles Pirates past Connally, 53-45

Connally’s hot start was aided by several Cadets, as Marcus Long was fouled after making a hard-earned runner to give the Cadets their biggest lead at seven points. Tyler Webb, Kavian Gaither and Kobe Black all added buckets, allowing the Cadets to hang around early. But the La Vega defense buckled down, allowing the Pirates’ scorers to find their rhythm and take a 31-21 lead at the half.

“Defensively, we want to get in your face and we want to apply some pressure and do what we need to do — try to turn you over, exploit some weaknesses,” Cartwright said. “I think Connally missed some shots they normally make.”

Giving his team a lead that would never be relinquished, Woolf put the Pirates on his back, adding seven more from the charity stripe and two more from beyond the arc. Woolf was perfect from the line on the night, making all 10 of his free throws.

Willis also stayed solid in the second half, scoring nine, including a nifty slash in the paint and left-handed finish during a stretch that saw the Pirates take their biggest lead at 47-33.

The Cadets (14-3, 1-1) did cut it to six late on a couple of made free throws by Gaither, but Woolf iced it by making the final two of his free throws.