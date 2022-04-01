Lady Broncos kick back, claim 5-1 playoff win over Lorena

The Lake Belton girls’ soccer program is only in its second year of existence, but already the Lady Broncos have an identity.

If you push Lake Belton, the Lady Broncos kick back.

Lorena took an early lead in a Class 4A third-round playoff match between two Central Texas schools. Then Lake Belton came back hard with a flurry of first-half goals on the way to a 5-1 victory on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Lake Belton (27-1) reached the fourth round of the playoffs in the first year of the school’s existence last spring. Even though Lake Belton still doesn’t have a senior class, the Lady Broncos soccer program is a dynasty in its infancy.

“It’s definitely not typical, but with our girls it doesn’t surprise me,” Lake Belton coach Jamie Tibbetts said. “They’re so competitive and they work so hard every day.”

Now the Lady Broncos have a chance to take it at least one round farther than a year ago. Lake Belton will play Lumberton in the 4A Region III semifinals next Friday at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium.

“Game by game, that’s been our saying all season,” Tibbetts said. “Just one game at a time, making sure we’re taking care of each half, doing the things that we can and not looking too far forward.”

Lorena took the initial lead in the eighth minute of the Lady Leopards-Lady Broncos match when Gretchen Marek found some space to operate in Lake Belton’s end.

Marek fired a shot from more than 25 yards away on the left side of the pitch. She hit it left footed and the ball curved from left to right, over the outstretched arms of Lady Broncos keeper Madison Ortiz.

With that, Lorena pushed ahead 1-0, putting Lake Belton behind on the scoreboard for the first time this postseason.

But the Lady Broncos responded with an avalanche of goals.

It took Wheeless a little more than three minutes to tie the match. She had a free run through the middle of the field and a breakaway chance with Lorena goalkeeper Emma Maggard staying close to the goal line. Wheeless took a shot from just outside the keeper’s box and it rolled into the back of the net.

Tibbetts said she has seen her team answer deficits like that, even if it happened more last season than this season.

“We put up one just a few minutes later and (four more) before the half,” Tibbetts said. “We’ve been in that situation, definitely last year and every time we’re in that situation it seems like we tend to fight back and play a little bit harder.”

Wheeless was far from finished. In the 24th minute, she took a pass on the left side of the Lorena end and cut toward the middle, into the penalty area. She put a shot past Maggard, lifting Lake Belton to a 2-1 lead.

That was the first of three goals in which Wheeless played a part in less than five minutes. In the 27th minute, she took a corner kick that pinballed in the Lorena keeper’s box before bouncing off a Lady Leopards defender into the net for an own goal.

Two minutes after that, Wheeless had another point-blank look from near the edge of the keeper’s box and converted it for a 4-1 lead.

Lady Belton midfielder Macee Bradford finished off the scoring for the Lady Broncos before halftime. She booted a ball from 25 yards away that slipped between Maggard’s legs and into the goal for a 5-1 advantage.

Lorena (14-4-3) faced a four-goal deficit after halftime and the Lady Leopards had to go into a 15-mile-per-hour wind in the second half. Lorena wasn’t able to attack as effectively in the final 40 minutes.

Lake Belton didn’t add to its goal sheet in the second half, although Tibbetts said it wasn’t because they weren’t trying.

“I think regardless we weren’t holding off,” Tibbett said. “We had tons of shots in the second half, just didn’t finish them. Regardless of the score, we’re going to go out with the same strategy and guns blazing.”

