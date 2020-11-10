Lady Cougars show heavyweight-level fight, outlast Huffman Hargrave, 3-2

Both teams wanted it bad, and it led to some long and heart-pumping rallies. China Spring dug out several balls that appeared halfway in the bleachers, and in the decisive fifth set had a lunging save from sophomore Catyn Wright to keep a play alive after the ball ricocheted hard off the roof.

Huffman Hargrave (26-2) pushed itself to the brink of the regional final behind the scintillating smacks of senior Skylar Nappier, who led all players with 17 kills. Her kill, followed by a Brenna Jones ace, gave the Falcons a 25-21 win in the third set that shoved China Spring to the edge of the cliff, dangling perilously close to a season-ending loss, down two sets to one.

What was Cole’s message to her team?

“What are you doing?” Cole answered. “No, I just told them, you have to get back in the game. Sometimes we get down on ourselves, not performing well. But the team is what carries you. You have to let those mistakes go and push through and keep fighting.”

Boy, did they ever fight. The Lady Cougars made some adjustments, and started finding success by feeding middle blocker Katie Cofer. The junior ignited for some timely thumps in the fourth set, including a clinching stuff after a Huffman Hargrave overpass on set point. Cofer finished with 11 kills for the Lady Cougars.