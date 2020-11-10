Lady Cougars show heavyweight-level fight, outlast Huffman Hargrave, 3-2

CALDWELL — China Spring contains all the tools to reach the state volleyball tournament.
The one tool that the Lady Cougars relied on the most on this night was the shovel. Or maybe it was a back-hoe, because it was a powerful machine.
Digging out balls that looked hidden deep in a hole, second-ranked China Spring climbed out of a 2-1 set deficit to rally past seventh-ranked Huffman Hargrave in an incredibly tense battle, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13, in the Region III-4A semifinals on Tuesday night at Caldwell’s Hornet Gym.
Not only does China Spring (30-0) stay unblemished on the season, it keeps its season alive and advances on to the regional final to play Bellville, a winner over Robinson in the other regional semifinal Tuesday.
Asked if she had any fingernails left after this one, China Spring coach Melissa Cole laughed and said, “My heart is hurting right now. It was stressful, very stressful.”
But, ultimately, the Lady Cougars survived the stress. How did they do it? By fighting like a young Mike Tyson, and never giving up on any ball or any point.
“We did, and we talked about that’s what it was going to take, because I knew Huffman Hargrave was good,” Cole said. “It was going to take a fight. We told them that you’ve got to play with a lot of heart. You’re going to have to dig. Defensively, you can’t let anything hit the ground.”
Both teams wanted it bad, and it led to some long and heart-pumping rallies. China Spring dug out several balls that appeared halfway in the bleachers, and in the decisive fifth set had a lunging save from sophomore Catyn Wright to keep a play alive after the ball ricocheted hard off the roof.
Huffman Hargrave (26-2) pushed itself to the brink of the regional final behind the scintillating smacks of senior Skylar Nappier, who led all players with 17 kills. Her kill, followed by a Brenna Jones ace, gave the Falcons a 25-21 win in the third set that shoved China Spring to the edge of the cliff, dangling perilously close to a season-ending loss, down two sets to one.
What was Cole’s message to her team?
“What are you doing?” Cole answered. “No, I just told them, you have to get back in the game. Sometimes we get down on ourselves, not performing well. But the team is what carries you. You have to let those mistakes go and push through and keep fighting.”
Boy, did they ever fight. The Lady Cougars made some adjustments, and started finding success by feeding middle blocker Katie Cofer. The junior ignited for some timely thumps in the fourth set, including a clinching stuff after a Huffman Hargrave overpass on set point. Cofer finished with 11 kills for the Lady Cougars.
“I told them we needed to get our middles in the game,” Cole said. “I watched some film before and that’s how the other team survived, was set the middle. We had to get our middles involved. Katie was on fire tonight. She did her job.”
Still, Huffman Hargrave gave China Spring a knock-down, drag-out fight of its own. The teams swapped points back and forth early in the fifth set, tied at 6 after a Cofer kill. But then the Lady Cougars started to inch ahead with some wise snap decisions, like a Hayli Case angling kill that tapped off the fingers of the Falcon hitters for a point. Later, Kayla Peoples delivered a timely ace. Nappier kept her team close, and her back-row kill late made the score 14-13, China Spring.
But on the next point, Kadyne Emmot found a hole after a delivery from Peoples, and the China Spring players rushed the court in jubilation to celebrate their survival.
Emmot produced 12 kills and three aces for China Spring, while Dylan Birkes had nine kills and Wright chipped in six with a pair of aces. Peoples tied Emmot with three service aces.
China Spring cranked up the heat from the service line at the outset. The Lady Cougars applied demonstrative pressure on Huffman’s back-row passers with several spinning sizzlers for points as they won the opening set, 25-19. But Huffman charged back to win the next two, as China Spring cooled off in that department, giving away some points with serves into the net.
Fortunately for China Spring, the players adjusted, and ultimately, advanced.
“We didn’t have our best game tonight, but there were a lot of people who stepped up tonight and did a great job, and I was very proud of them,” Cole said.
