Lady Leopards beat West, remain spotless in district play

LORENA — The Lorena Lady Leopards stayed undefeated and maintained their position atop District 17-3A with a 47-31 win over West Friday night.
Though 20th-ranked Lorena (18-5, 10-0) led wire-to-wire, the game was relatively close throughout. However, the Lady Leopards ended the game on a 12-0 run, holding West (11-10, 6-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We switched to a zone in the third quarter,” Lorena coach Rodney Gee said, “and the kids did a great job executing. They played really well.”
Early on, the game had the look of a runaway. Fueled by two offensive rebounds and three made free throws during the first two possessions by Kate Houser, the Lady Leopards jumped out to a 15-4 lead.
The visiting Trojanettes would not let things get out of hand, though. As a matter of a fact, they kept scrapping and fighting, and a 6-0 run to open the second half brought them within one point at 26-25. Lorena answered every West attempt to turn the momentum, though.
“That’s probably what I was most proud of,” Gee said. “Whenever they made a run, we responded. We stayed in the moment, and did not allow a small run to become a 10- or 12-point run.”
Lorena senior guard Ashlyn Wachtendorf led all scorers with 21 points, 12 of which came on 3-pointers. Leigh Jesperson and Tristin Curry added six points each. For West, Madison Runyan had seven points.
Lorena returns to action Tuesday, hosting McGregor in its final home game of the season. The Lady Leopards will then close out the regular season Feb. 5 at Whitney, the district’s second-place team.
West, which is still squarely in playoff position, returns home Tuesday against Whitney, and then wraps up the regular season at Clifton.