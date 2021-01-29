Lady Leopards beat West, remain spotless in district play

LORENA — The Lorena Lady Leopards stayed undefeated and maintained their position atop District 17-3A with a 47-31 win over West Friday night.

Though 20th-ranked Lorena (18-5, 10-0) led wire-to-wire, the game was relatively close throughout. However, the Lady Leopards ended the game on a 12-0 run, holding West (11-10, 6-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter.

“We switched to a zone in the third quarter,” Lorena coach Rodney Gee said, “and the kids did a great job executing. They played really well.”

Early on, the game had the look of a runaway. Fueled by two offensive rebounds and three made free throws during the first two possessions by Kate Houser, the Lady Leopards jumped out to a 15-4 lead.

The visiting Trojanettes would not let things get out of hand, though. As a matter of a fact, they kept scrapping and fighting, and a 6-0 run to open the second half brought them within one point at 26-25. Lorena answered every West attempt to turn the momentum, though.

“That’s probably what I was most proud of,” Gee said. “Whenever they made a run, we responded. We stayed in the moment, and did not allow a small run to become a 10- or 12-point run.”