Lorena Lady Leopards rise from hole, take down Troy, 3-2, in thriller

Troy didn’t wilt. The Trojanettes pushed back by scoring the next four points in a row, as Mosley punctuated the run with one of her typical, emphatic exclamation points.

The teams fought to an 11-11 tie late, then Troy went up 12-11 on a Mosley kill that touched nothing but the floor after she smacked it. That proved to be the Trojanettes’ final point, however. Jespersen came through with a timely tip for Lorena to tie the score at 12. Then Tuyo gave Lorena the lead for good with a kill, and the Lady Leopards pushed to match point when Mosley tagged one short into the net.

On the final volley, the teams whipped the ball back and forth before Troy was whistled for a lift, clinching the win for the Lady Leopards.

“We talked about being ready for today,” Lorena’s Gonzales said. “We made improvements. We fixed things that we needed to for our game. We were ready for the scouting report for them. And we knew we were ready for today. Whenever we were down two, I said, We didn’t know what it was going to look like, but I still knew that we were ready for today. And the girls never, ever gave up on it, and never gave up on each other. Could not be more proud of that.”