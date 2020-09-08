Lorena Lady Leopards rise from hole, take down Troy, 3-2, in thriller

LORENA — Like many high school gyms, the one belonging to Lorena features a cage over the clocks on the walls, to protect them from getting hit by a stray ball. It’s plenty fitting, since Lorena locked up time and didn’t let it slip away.
Despite falling behind 0-2, the Lady Leopards scratched back to seize both the momentum and the victory, 18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-21, 15-11, over the tough and tenacious Troy Trojanettes in the District 17-3A volleyball opener for both teams on Tuesday.
After her team dropped the first two sets in hard-fought squabbles, Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales kept preaching a resurrection message to her team.
Basically, this one – we’re not dead yet, girls.
“I think we showed ourselves that we can be tough,” Gonzales said. “We’ve been trying to battle that, we’ve been trying to be grittier. I think the girls needed to see that everything they’ve been putting into it is going to pay off. That they’re trying to trust each other more, and they’re playing darn good volleyball, too.”
Troy (9-2 overall, 0-1 district) actually positioned itself well for the sweep, as it moved to match point with a 26-25 lead in the third set following a Graycee Mosley service ace.
But Lorena (7-2, 1-0) kept grinding. The Lady Leopards scored the next three points to finally build up some downhill momentum on its side. They won the set 28-26 when Mosley – Troy’s junior monster masher – suffered a mishit on a spike attempt at the net.
As usual, Abbie Tuyo proved a reliable source of killing power for the Lorena attack. But the Leopards’ comeback definitely came about by a collective effort. Setter Meg Kucera hustled around the court to set up her attackers, often making running bump sets when the initial serve-receive pass was a bit off-target. She didn’t rely just on Tuyo, either, as Leigh Jespersen, Kaitlynne Jones and Tori Brackeen all made key kills for Lorena down the stretch.
“Meg did an awesome job of spreading the offense around in order to keep the blockers guessing,” Gonzales said. “We don’t want to be one-dimensional. Everybody stepped up in a big way, but I think Meg did a fantastic job of leading that offense.”
As in the third set, Troy again gave away a few points late in the fourth when its smashes sailed either deep or wide.
“What I just said (to the players) is that we chose to be out of position,” Troy coach Rachel Melancon said. “We chose to keep making the same mistakes again. We chose to let them outplay us. It’s all a choice for us. It’s a mentality. We have the skill. But we can’t just lie down and say, ‘OK, we’re done. I’m tired. I really need a break.’ They have to have the mental toughness to fight through it.”
Several times over the course of the match, a fan yelled, “You’ve got to want it more!” Both teams showed ample desire in the decisive fifth set, which featured multiple momentum swings. Lorena jumped out to a brisk 3-0 lead after a Jones tip, a Jespersen spike and an ace from Kucera that skimmed the top of the net and dropped in safely for the point.
Troy didn’t wilt. The Trojanettes pushed back by scoring the next four points in a row, as Mosley punctuated the run with one of her typical, emphatic exclamation points.
The teams fought to an 11-11 tie late, then Troy went up 12-11 on a Mosley kill that touched nothing but the floor after she smacked it. That proved to be the Trojanettes’ final point, however. Jespersen came through with a timely tip for Lorena to tie the score at 12. Then Tuyo gave Lorena the lead for good with a kill, and the Lady Leopards pushed to match point when Mosley tagged one short into the net.
On the final volley, the teams whipped the ball back and forth before Troy was whistled for a lift, clinching the win for the Lady Leopards.
“We talked about being ready for today,” Lorena’s Gonzales said. “We made improvements. We fixed things that we needed to for our game. We were ready for the scouting report for them. And we knew we were ready for today. Whenever we were down two, I said, We didn’t know what it was going to look like, but I still knew that we were ready for today. And the girls never, ever gave up on it, and never gave up on each other. Could not be more proud of that.”
Early on in the match, Troy played with the kind of power and precision that marked their state tournament run of two seasons ago. One of the new heroes was freshman Kaycee Cavanaugh. She looked far too smooth and poised to be a ninth grader, whether she was cooking up sizzlers at the pins or from the service line. She fueled Troy’s first-set win with a ridiculous run of six straight aces at one stretch. Cavanaugh was shaken up on a play in the early going, but stayed on the court and kept producing throughout.
“I was scared for a second when she got hurt,” Melancon said. “But I really like her and I really like that Graycee’s just a junior. With both of them, we’re able to do some stuff. But what happens when you go five sets, it’s hard to use just two people. It would be nice to bring in some more hitters that are more consistent.”
The reunion between the teams should be a doozie, as it’s scheduled for Oct. 2 in Troy. Next up, though, Lorena will travel to Clifton on Friday, while Troy hosts Whitney.
