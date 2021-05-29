Lady Pirates give Italy the boot, 1-0

WEST — Almost as soon as Crawford pinch runner Megan Perry reached out to slap home plate she was mobbed by the rest of the Lady Pirates.
Perry, who was running for Kylie Ray following Ray’s triple to lead off the bottom of the seventh, scored on a play at the plate when the ball squirted away from Italy catcher Cadence Hopgood. By reaching around the Lady Gladiators catcher, Perry registered the only run in the deciding game of the Region II-2A final and sent the Lady Pirates back to the state tournament.
Crawford won Game 3 over Italy, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at West High School’s softball diamond.
The winning run gave the Lady Pirates a walk-off victory and earned the defending 2A state champions a spot at McCombs Field in Austin next week. Crawford will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday against an opponent and at a time to be determined.
The Lady Pirates weren’t too worried about the when and who as they engaged in a hysterical group hug around Perry near home plate. Crawford coach Kirk Allen got caught up in the middle of it momentarily as he ran in from the third base coach’s box.
Allen quickly escaped the mob, but the emotion of the moment overwhelmed the Lady Pirates for a while after the walk-off win.
“I’m so excited to be able to get to go back,” Ray said. “I was a freshman when we went the first time. I can’t even explain it, it’s crazy. Being the one that was able to put us in position to go there was just, I’m so excited.”
Italy pitcher Emily Janek and her Crawford counterpart, Kenzie Jones, engaged in a duel worthy of the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. Janek struck out nine Lady Pirates through the first six innings, while Jones fanned five Lady Gladiators in seven frames. Neither gave up a run through six and a half innings.
Ray stepped into the batter’s box with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. She drilled a no balls, one strike pitch into the gap in right-center field. As Italian righfielder Brooklyn Steinmetz was chasing it down and relaying the ball back into the infield, Ray was rounding second and digging for third on Allen’s signal.
She slid in before the throw got to Lady Gladiators third baseman Macey Cooper. With that, Crawford had the winning run 60 feet away from home plate.
Perry took over as the pinch runner as Jones came to bat.
“I popped up the ball my last six at-bats on her,” said Jones, who pitched opposite Janek in all three games of the series. “She throws a rise ball and it’s hard to get on top of it. So I wasn’t wanting a base hit, I just wanted to get the ball on the ground so she could score from third base.”
Jones hit a sharp ground ball to Italian shortstop Keri Scott. Perry froze half way between third and home as Scott fielded the ball cleanly, but went to the turf. The Crawford pinch runner committed to making a mad dash for the plate and Scott threw to Hopgood.
The Lady Gladiators catcher caught the throw in time to make the out. But as Hopgood turned to tag Perry, the ball began to slip. When Perry slid, the neon yellow sphere popped out of the catcher’s glove and onto the turf, allowing the Lady Pirate runner to safely touch home.
“I was like, ‘You’re about to get thrown out,” said Ray, describing her reaction from the dugout. “I give her the credit. She’s worked on base running all year, so I had faith in her that she wasn’t going to mess up. My heart stopped. I’m telling you, I could not breathe until she touched the plate. As soon as the ball was on the ground I was like, ‘Megan, touch the plate, touch the plate!’”
Janek struck out 13 Crawford batters as Italy won the opening game of the series on Wednesday night. The Lady Pirates tied the series with a 6-3 victory on Thursday night, setting up the deciding contest.
On Saturday, Crawford had just two hits and three base runners through the first six innings. Meanwhile, Italy had scoring chances in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Lady Pirates centerfielder London Minnix ran down a long fly ball for the crucial second out of the sixth. Jones then got Janek to pop out to Savanna Pogue to end the inning.
“I was tired today, I’m not going to lie,” Jones said. “I was really tired today from the past two games. I think just really trusting (the Crawford defense), we had some really good plays, that did it.”
Allen credited his pitcher for staying tough no matter the circumstances in the deciding game.
“They had base runners on base at least four or five innings and had chances to score,” Allen said. “That’s when Kenzie is at her best. She just buckles down. She realizes that, ‘OK, I can’t give up anything here.’ … She’s a gamer, especially when it’s on the line, she’s going to be right there.”
Last year’s COVID-19 spring sports shutdown robbed Crawford of a good chance to repeat as 2A state champions. This Lady Pirates team has just three remaining players from the state title squad of 2019 — catcher Grace Powell, Ray and Lexi Moody, who’s injured. But the program will be representing on the state stage once again.
“Whatever it takes for the girls to get there and for the work to pay off, it’s just amazing to see it on their faces,” Allen said.