Lady Pirates give Italy the boot, 1-0

WEST — Almost as soon as Crawford pinch runner Megan Perry reached out to slap home plate she was mobbed by the rest of the Lady Pirates.

Perry, who was running for Kylie Ray following Ray’s triple to lead off the bottom of the seventh, scored on a play at the plate when the ball squirted away from Italy catcher Cadence Hopgood. By reaching around the Lady Gladiators catcher, Perry registered the only run in the deciding game of the Region II-2A final and sent the Lady Pirates back to the state tournament.

Crawford won Game 3 over Italy, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at West High School’s softball diamond.

The winning run gave the Lady Pirates a walk-off victory and earned the defending 2A state champions a spot at McCombs Field in Austin next week. Crawford will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday against an opponent and at a time to be determined.

The Lady Pirates weren’t too worried about the when and who as they engaged in a hysterical group hug around Perry near home plate. Crawford coach Kirk Allen got caught up in the middle of it momentarily as he ran in from the third base coach’s box.

Allen quickly escaped the mob, but the emotion of the moment overwhelmed the Lady Pirates for a while after the walk-off win.