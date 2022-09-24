Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0

Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium.

Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.

Hudson also had a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown that put Lake Belton in front 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Broncos (4-1, 2-1) led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to the victory. They host Cleburne next week.

Waco High (1-3, 0-3), which has failed to score a touchdown in three straight games, has Killeen Ellison next up on the schedule.