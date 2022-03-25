Lake Belton gallops past La Vega, 7-0, in bi-district matchup

The Lake Belton girls’ soccer team understands that a good offense can be the best defense.

The Lady Broncos, champions of District 18-4A, put relentless pressure on their opponents from La Vega and claimed a 7-0 bi-district playoff victory on Friday evening at China Spring High School’s Cougar Field.

Lake Belton (25-1), which traveled to the regional semifinals in its first year of UIL competition in 2021, scored three goals by halftime and never let up. The Lady Broncos cruised past the Lady Pirates, who earned the fourth-place playoff berth from 17-4A.

With the win, the Lady Broncos advance to the area round to face the winner of Friday night’s La Grange versus Navasota clash.

Lake Belton stayed on the attack throughout the first 40 minutes as it tried to pass the ball around La Vega’s 11, which was packed in its own defensive end.

It took the Lady Broncos 12 minutes to break through.

La Vega had pushed the ball into the middle of the field when Belton sprung a counter attack from that position.

Lake Belton’s Ella Wheeless, last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year, got a clean run through the middle of the field and forced La Vega goalkeeper Makenzie Anderson to come out to stop her. Wheeless took a shot from 15 yards out that bulleted to Anderson’s right into the back of the goal for the 1-0 lead.

With that goal in their back pocket in the 12th minute, the Lady Broncos forwards seemed to have cracked the code of the Lady Pirate defense.

“It’s a different surface. The balls were a little more aired up than normal tonight too,” Lake Belton coach Jamie Tibbetts said. “So I think the biggest thing in the first half was getting used to the bouncing and just getting the excitement out, the jitters out.”

Wheeless followed with another goal seven minutes later, working through the traffic created by La Vega’s defense for this one.

Just three minutes after that, Lake Belton’s Samantha Grimaldo made it goals on back-to-back shot attempts with a goal from inside the keeper’s box in the 19th minute.

Despite traveling into the wind for the first 40 minutes, the Lady Broncos tallied 17 shots in the first half. Anderson made 14 saves but couldn’t get to all of them.

Lake Belton kept firing after intermission. Tristen Oliphant controlled a rebound on a shot by Wheeless and put it in the net in the 43rd minute, boosting Lake Belton’s advantage to 4-0.

Wheeless posted a hat trick with her third goal in the 56th minute. And Macey Weber finished off the scoring by booting the ball into the back of the net with just 20 seconds left on the scoreboard clock.

Lake Belton High School won’t have seniors in its school until the fall. That’s not holding back this team of freshmen through juniors, though.

“Our goal is state,” Tibbetts said. “We definitely want to go farther than we did last year, we want that state title. Regardless of the year, regardless of who you’re playing, there’s always an excitement going into playoffs. It’s just a different type of energy.”

Burnet 1, China Spring 0

BELTON — The Burnet Lady Dawgs put a halt to China Spring’s girls soccer playoff run before it could even get going.

Burnet’s one goal held up in a shutout win over the Lady Cougars in Class 4A bi-district action. China Spring closes out a strong season at 12-7-1.

