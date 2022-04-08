Lake Belton soccer team headed back to regionals

The Lake Belton girls’ soccer team punched its ticket to the regional tournament by scoring five unanswered goals and claiming a 5-1 victory over Lorena in a third-round playoff match on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Lady Broncos program is in its second year of existence as the school opened in 2020-21, and now they’re headed to the regional tournament for the second time. Last season, Bay City defeated Lake Belton in the regional semifinal.
This time around, the Lady Broncos (27-1) will play Lumberton at 3 p.m. on Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy, following the Mexia-Stafford boys’ game. The Lake Belton-Lumberton winner will advance to play the Bay City-Burnet winner in the regional final at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Legacy Stadium.
