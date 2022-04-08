Lake Belton soccer team headed back to regionals

The Lake Belton girls’ soccer team punched its ticket to the regional tournament by scoring five unanswered goals and claiming a 5-1 victory over Lorena in a third-round playoff match on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Lady Broncos program is in its second year of existence as the school opened in 2020-21, and now they’re headed to the regional tournament for the second time. Last season, Bay City defeated Lake Belton in the regional semifinal.

This time around, the Lady Broncos (27-1) will play Lumberton at 3 p.m. on Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy, following the Mexia-Stafford boys’ game. The Lake Belton-Lumberton winner will advance to play the Bay City-Burnet winner in the regional final at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Legacy Stadium.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.