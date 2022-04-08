 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Lake Belton soccer team headed back to regionals

  • 0
032622-wac-spt-hssoccer9.JPG (copy)

The Lake Belton Lady Broncos soccer program is in its second year of existence. The team plays for Belton ISD's second high school, which opened in 2020.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

The Lake Belton girls’ soccer team punched its ticket to the regional tournament by scoring five unanswered goals and claiming a 5-1 victory over Lorena in a third-round playoff match on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Lady Broncos program is in its second year of existence as the school opened in 2020-21, and now they’re headed to the regional tournament for the second time. Last season, Bay City defeated Lake Belton in the regional semifinal.

This time around, the Lady Broncos (27-1) will play Lumberton at 3 p.m. on Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy, following the Mexia-Stafford boys’ game. The Lake Belton-Lumberton winner will advance to play the Bay City-Burnet winner in the regional final at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Legacy Stadium.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert