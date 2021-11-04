Lake Ridge outlasts Midway in wild season finale for Panthers, 63-56

MANSFIELD — Midway made a valiant effort at closing its season on a winning note, only to see Mansfield Lake Ridge hold on for a 63-56 victory on Thursday night at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

Midway (1-9 overall, 1-6 in District 11-6A) showed some offensive fireworks with a 34-point second quarter to take a 34-28 lead into halftime. Junior running back Dom Hill turned in a dominant effort to close out his season, rushing for 211 yards and three touchdowns while adding five catches for 92 yards and another TD.

Lake Ridge (3-7, 3-4) found another gear in the second half, outscoring Midway, 21-7, in the third quarter to push ahead. But Midway fought back and tied the game with 4:39 left on Sam Battle’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Taron Lowrance and subsequent two-point conversion.

Lake Ridge then scored the go-ahead TD with 90 seconds to play, and clinched the win when it sacked Midway on a fourth-down play on the Panthers’ final possession.

Kennen Miller and Marcus Haynes combined for 247 rushing yards for the Eagles, with two scores.

Battle passed for 427 yards and five touchdowns in his final game for Midway. Junior Thornton nabbed 13 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown, and went 1-for-1 passing for 43 yards.