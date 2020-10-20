Lake Ridge's power wears down Midway volleyball, 3-1

But Lake Ridge showed some finishing ferocity in coming out with the win. The teams scratched back and forth early in the fourth set, and the score was tied at 13 after a Carter thumper.

The consistency just wasn’t there for Midway, though. Its next shot sailed long of the back line. The Eagles took particular umbrage after an official overturned an apparent Redmon kill for a net violation, giving Midway a point to make the score 18-15, Lake Ridge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fired-up Eagles responded with a swooping spike from Makenzie Washington, closing on a 7-3 run to seize the win.

Carter and Smith led Midway with seven kills apiece. But the Pantherettes weren’t overly efficient in their attacking, hitting just .067 for the match. Gabby Jones served up a team-best four aces, while Cindy Mellen and Kennedy Bryant had one each.

Midway will kick off the second half of 11-6A play at home Friday against Cedar Ridge, a team it swept the first time around. The Pantherettes will need to spring a couple of upsets, though, if they want to get in the playoff mix.

Basically, they’ll need to grow up in a hurry.