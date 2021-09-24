Lambert leads No. 5 Stephenville to 44-12 win over Connally

All that hype about Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert isn't just empty words: He’s a major talent.

Lambert threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and flashed his speed by running for 148 yards and a score to lead the No. 5 Yellow Jackets to a 44-12 win over Connally on Friday night.

Lambert has thrown for 19 touchdowns in Stephenville’s 5-0 start this season.

“He’s very special,” said Connally coach Terry Gerik. “He’s a great young man and he plays his rear off. You not only have to defend him in the passing game but you have to defend him in the running game, too. He’s a heck of a player and they’re coached very well, and their kids get after it. They’re going to go deep.”

The Yellow Jackets built a 31-0 halftime lead as the Cadets (1-3) hurt themselves with four first-half turnovers. With Stephenville’s offense repeatedly getting the ball in Connally territory, the Cadets’ defense had its back against the wall throughout the first half.

Lambert switched the Yellow Jackets’ offense into high gear beginning with the first offensive play as he hit Coy Eakin in stride down the right sideline for a 36-yard touchdown.