Lambert, No. 2 Stephenville sting No. 6 La Vega, 35-7

A highly anticipated matchup between two state-ranked teams turned out to be a dud Friday night in Central Texas.

Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert torched the Pirate defense early and often, building a four-touchdown lead in the first half, en route to a 35-7 Yellow Jacket win over No. 6 La Vega at Willie Williams Stadium.

Lambert was on another level early, scampering for runs of 46 and 27 yards on the second-ranked Yellow Jackets’ first possession, setting up an easy 20-yard touchdown pass to playmaker Coy Eakin to put Stephenville up 7-0.

The junior didn’t stop there. After Eakin turned a muffed trick play into a two-yard score, Lambert found Kyle Ward in the back of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown, capping off a quick two-play drive set up in great field possession after a Robert Prescott interception. The Jackets (6-0, 1-0 in 5-4A) added icing on the cake as Lambert waltzed in untouched from eight yards out to put Stephenville up 28-0.