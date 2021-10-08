Lambert, No. 2 Stephenville sting No. 6 La Vega, 35-7

A highly anticipated matchup between two state-ranked teams turned out to be a dud Friday night in Central Texas.
Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert torched the Pirate defense early and often, building a four-touchdown lead in the first half, en route to a 35-7 Yellow Jacket win over No. 6 La Vega at Willie Williams Stadium.
Lambert was on another level early, scampering for runs of 46 and 27 yards on the second-ranked Yellow Jackets’ first possession, setting up an easy 20-yard touchdown pass to playmaker Coy Eakin to put Stephenville up 7-0.
The junior didn’t stop there. After Eakin turned a muffed trick play into a two-yard score, Lambert found Kyle Ward in the back of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown, capping off a quick two-play drive set up in great field possession after a Robert Prescott interception. The Jackets (6-0, 1-0 in 5-4A) added icing on the cake as Lambert waltzed in untouched from eight yards out to put Stephenville up 28-0.
The Pirates (3-3, 0-1), on the other hand, were having no such luck. La Vega quarterback Prescott had trouble getting anything going, throwing for a meager 36 yards and two picks in the first half. The lone bright spot in the first 30 minutes came from the hands and legs of freshman Bryson Roland, who grabbed three balls for 35 yards, and finished the night with 34 yards on the ground.
The Pirates' only scoring drive came on their first possession of the second half, as Prescott found Mekhi Rice on a nifty stop-and-go pattern behind the Stephenville secondary for a 34-yard touchdown.
The momentum was immediately halted though, as the Yellow Jackets scored on their next possession. Lambert connected with Ward again, this time from 54 yards, ending the scoring for the night and La Vega’s hopes of a comeback.
Prescott threw for 70 yards and a score.
Lambert had a phenomenal all-around night, torching the Pirate defense through the air and ground, racking up 294 total yards and four scores.
One of Prescott’s interceptions should have been a touchdown, but a Jacket fumbled the ball at the 2 and the ball bounced forward for a touchback. Two plays later, Prescott threw his final pick on a deep route over the middle.
The Pirates head to Brownwood next Friday to try to get back to .500 in district.