Last second FG lifts No. 2 China Spring past No. 1 Stephenville

In a thrilling, instant-classic battle between the two 2021 Class 4A state champions Friday night, No. 2 China Spring defeated top-ranked Stephenville 38-36 on a 42-yard field goal by Thomas Barr as time expired.

The Yellowjackets stunned the home crowd and took their first lead since early in the game on a 30-yard pass and successful two-point conversion. They led 36-35 with 56 seconds left.

However, two big completions by Cougars quarterback Cash McCollum moved the ball 45 yards to set up the dramatic field goal attempt. Barr’s boot was high and true, capping a wild heavyweight bout.

“It wasn’t even a question about whether we would take a shot at a touchdown or are we going to kick this thing,” China Spring coach Tyler Beatty said. “We have Thomas Barr on the China Spring football team, and we are going to take him every day of the week. ... I am so happy for these guys.”

China Spring seemingly had the game wrapped up following an interception by senior linebacker Jaeden Davis. The Cougars led 35-28 with 1:23 remaining after that turnover, but two plays later Stephenville returned the favor with an interception of its own.

Showing plenty of championship mettle, the Yellowjackets only needed one play to score, as quarterback Ryder Lambert found Tytus Russell. Following a timeout, Stephenville elected to go for two rather than play for overtime. Lambert scored easily on a misdirection play for a 36-35 lead.

But that is when China Spring went to work. After two incomplete passes, a short screen pass on third down followed by a clutch catch along the sideline by Cougar receiver Tre Hafford on fourth down set up the opportunity for the victory.

“That is what you call a team win,” Beatty said. “So impressed with the way our guys responded when adversity hits. We talk about that all the time. It is not a matter of if adversity will hit, it is a matter of when. Tonight, we responded.”

For most of the game, it definitely did not look like the kind of game that would be decided in the final seconds. Several big plays seemingly had China Spring set up for a comfortable win. Actually, the Cougars went up by two scores twice in the second half. Kyle Barton darted and dodged his way to a 46-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and Tristan Exline had a 69-yard touchdown on a short pass with 6:22 remaining. After that big play, the Cougars led 35-21.

China Spring also had big plays in the first half. With all three three units — offense, defense and special teams — getting involved, the Cougars roared back from an early 7-0 deficit.

Stephenville struck first on a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-9, but China Spring responded quickly, as McCollum found Hafford for a 21-yard touchdown.

The teams traded punts on the next few possessions, but then right before halftime, Greydon Grimes and Exline combined to stop Stephenville running back Tate Maruska for no gain on third-and-3. The Cougars then offered an exhibition in complementary football, as McCollum hooked up with Hafford again, this time for a 70-yard touchdown. The speedy receiver took a quick pass to the outside, broke a tackle and went the distance.

Finally, with time running out in the second quarter, China Spring’s special teams got in on the fun. The Yellowjackets lined up for a 47-yard field goal try, but Cage McCloud blocked the kick. Gabe Watkins scooped up the ball and ran 60 yards for a touchdown, delighting the capacity crowd with a repeat of a very similar score in the state championship game last December.

China Spring’s 21 unanswered points gave the Cougars a 21-7 lead at the break.