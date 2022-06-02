Late explosion seals Valley Mills win over Bosqueville

Valley Mills and Bosqueville matched up in the Class 2A baseball regional finals at Baylor Ballpark Thursday, and the third meeting of the year delivered all of the drama and intensity one might expect between district rivals playing for a spot in the state tournament.

In the end, it was the No. 6 Eagles springing the upset over the No. 2 Bulldogs, 8-4, to open the three-game series.

Valley Mills (27-2-2) blew open a tight game with a five-run sixth inning with Preston Montgomery delivering the big blow.

Stepping in as a pinch hitter, Montgomery doubled to left center with the bases loaded, scoring Carter Hart, Braydon Richardson and Cooper Ewing.

After stealing third base, he scored on a single to center field by Elandis Taylor. Montgomery’s fist-pumping, fired-up Eagle teammates practically mugged him on his way to the dugout after touching home.

“That was a big hit,” Valley Mills coach Doug Shanafelt said. “We got people on base, and he came up big. We try to do the little things right, and we have faith good things will happen when we do.”

The Valley Mills dugout was just as fired up in the bottom of the inning. With one out and the bases full of Bulldogs, Valley Mills shortstop Cason Johnson relieved Ewing, the starter, and got a line out and a strikeout to leave the three Bosqueville runners stranded.

Ewing pitched 5.1 innings to pick up the win, and held the potent Bosqueville offense to three hits, striking out four.

“He kept battling,” Shanafelt said. “His pitch count got up, but he wanted to stay in, and I wanted him to stay in. He did a great job.”

The game was action-packed from the start as Bosqueville pitcher John Youens hit Eli McNair with his first pitch. On the next pitch, Johnson laid down a sacrifice, which Youens threw wild to first, sending McNair home.

Two pitches into the game, Valley Mills had a 1-0 lead, although Johnson was thrown out at third on the same play, and Youens induced ground outs from the next two batters to limit the damage.

In the second inning, both nine-hole hitters delivered big, two-out, two-run singles. In the top of the inning for Valley Mills, Taylor hit a hard ground ball to left field, scoring Kenneth Mclane and Ewing.

In the bottom of the same frame, it was Bulldog rightfielder Jayce Powers’ turn as his single to right field plated Noah Peña and Stephen Devorsky.

Also early on, Bosqueville coach David Anderson made three visits to talk to the second base umpire, all on close plays. Additionally, hitters from both teams trotted to first on apparent walks, only to be brought back to the at-bat because the umpire called a strike.

After the early-inning drama, both pitchers settled in and put up zeroes and in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The sixth inning, though, was a different story.

Bosqueville scored two runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Hunter Henexson and an RBI groundout by Camden Hill.