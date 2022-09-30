Late interception return seals Midway's 24-13 loss at Harker Heights

KILLEEN — In a good, old-fashioned slobber-knocker, one turnover can make all the difference.

That one blemish in an otherwise turnover-free game certainly cut deep for the Midway Panthers, and led to their first district blemish.

A fourth-quarter 105-yard interception return by Harker Heights defensive back Deaubry Hood swung the momentum in the Knights’ favor for good, allowing the home team to sew up a 24-13 win over the visiting Panthers in District 12-6A action Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.

No losses feel good, but this one stung even more for Midway (1-5 overall, 1-1 district), since its star receiver-turned-quarterback Junior Thornton suffered a second-half injury and ended the game with his right arm in a sling.

It was a defensive slugfest throughout, and Midway trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Reid Tedford took over at quarterback, with Thornton forced to leave the game. Tedford and running back Dom Hill briskly moved the Panthers into the red zone. They converted a slick fourth-down trick play where Tedford pitched to tight end Taylor Dudley, who then returned the favor with a pass back to Tedford. The long-limbed quarterback scooted toward the end zone and laid out for the goal line, but was ruled out at the Heights 1-yard-line.

The hard-nosed Knights (5-1, 2-0) stuffed Hill on consecutive carries. On his third try, Hill penetrated the end zone, but Midway was penalized for having too many men in the backfield and was backed up five yards.

That proved costly. Now in a passing situation, Tedford tried to elude a Heights pass rush and find a man near the back of the end zone. But Hood stepped in front of the pass, and instead of going down in the end zone for a touchback he took off like a house of fire, sprinting all the way down the Midway sideline on his way to the gut-punch touchdown.

Ball game.

Instead of Midway scoring and pulling within four or five points, it now trailed 24-6 with 5:21 to go.

To Midway’s credit, it didn’t pack it in. Hill zipped off a long kickoff return to give Midway some life. The Panthers punched back, with Tedford connecting with Hill on an 18-yard touchdown out of the backfield, bringing the score to 24-13 with 4:19 to go.

But Midway couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick, and Heights was able to bleed out the clock for the victory.

Harker Heights’ star running back Re’Shaun Sanford rushed 23 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, but was only able to break one long one against the gritty Midway defense, which turned in arguably its best all-around game of the season.

For Midway, Thornton carried 18 times for 93 yards, while completing 6 of 9 passes for 49 yards before leaving with injury. Hill chipped in 19 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, while snagging three catches for 28 yards and another score.

Based on each team’s opening play of the game, fans could be forgiven if they thought a scorefest was imminent. On Harker Heights’ first snap of the game, its star running back Sanford popped a 42-yard scamper all the way to the Midway 31-yard-line. However, Midway’s defense stiffened its upper lip and held firm, eventually stuffing Sanford on a 4th-and-2 play to turn the Knights over on downs.

Then — as he is wont to do — Thornton went zip-zip-zip for Midway and zippered his way for a 53-yard jaunt of his own, down to the Harker Heights 25. However, much like Heights, the Panthers couldn’t eke out any points from the drive. A wild lateral from Thornton under a heavy pass rush put Midway behind the sticks, and the Panthers eventually had to punt.

Midway’s defense picked the offense up, forcing a three-and-out on the Knights’ second touch. The ensuing punt set the Panthers up in prime field position at the Harker Heights 30. Salivating for the end zone, it took Midway all of three plays to score, with Hill busting 11 yards up the gut for the TD. Heights blocked the PAT, but Midway snagged a 6-0 lead at the 5:49 mark.

The Knights brought a thick suit of armor, though. They responded with a 13-play, 85-yard drive, sprinkling in just enough effective pass plays to keep the Panthers honest and prevent them from sending the house to stop Sanford. It also aided Heights’ cause that it has a bang-up No. 2 ball carrier in Aimeer Washington, and he got the honors on the touchdown run, jetting through the middle on a 12-yard capper. Unlike Midway, the Knights converted the kick to take a 7-6 lead with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Both defenses avoided springing a leak the rest of the first half, bottling up any potential big plays. Midway saw a chance to reclaim the lead go sideways — literally — when Harker Heights pocketed its second blocked kick of the game early in the second quarter, stuffing a 28-yard attempt by James Satterfield.

Midway’s defense, aided by linebacker Donavon Jones and safety Landon Whistenton, produced a gritty goal-line stand in the waning moments of the first half. That forced Harker Heights to settle for a Jai’den Fletcher 26-yard field goal for the 10-6 intermission advantage.

Midway opened the second half with a long 13-play drive that ate up more than six minutes and moved deep into Heights territory. But the Knights snuffed out that march when Thornton couldn’t connect with Darwin Parker on a 4th-and-10 pass attempt.

Heights finally broke the seal on the second-half scoring early in the fourth quarter. Like Midway did later, the Knights used some trickery to make it happen. Quarterback Dylan Plake handed the ball off to Washington, then angled out into the flat and took the pass back from Washington before churning his way to a 16-yard gain to convert the 4th-and-6 play. Two plays later, Sanford kept his feet when it initially looked as though a Midway tackler might bring him down, and scored on a 7-yard run to bring the score to 17-6 with 10:57 to go.

Midway will return home next week to face rival Temple.