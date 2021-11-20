Late Mike Chapman inducted in TASCO Hall of Fame

Mike Chapman, one of Central Texas’s most successful and beloved soccer coaches, was inducted posthumously into the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) Hall of Fame on Friday in Galveston.

Chapman led the University Trojans to 21 playoff appearances, more than 500 games, and the 2013 state championship. He died in January 2020 of a heart attack at age 58. The Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Boys Coach of the Year Award is named for Chapman, a six-time Coach of the Year winner. He was also the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Decade for 2010-19.