 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Late Mike Chapman inducted in TASCO Hall of Fame
0 comments

Late Mike Chapman inducted in TASCO Hall of Fame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TRIB SPORTSPERSONS OF THE YEAR, (copy)

The late Mike Chapman was inducted into the TASCO Hall of Fame on Friday night.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Mike Chapman, one of Central Texas’s most successful and beloved soccer coaches, was inducted posthumously into the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) Hall of Fame on Friday in Galveston.

Chapman led the University Trojans to 21 playoff appearances, more than 500 games, and the 2013 state championship. He died in January 2020 of a heart attack at age 58. The Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Boys Coach of the Year Award is named for Chapman, a six-time Coach of the Year winner. He was also the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Decade for 2010-19.

Chapman was also renowned for his giving spirit, as he led the Trojans in a variety of service projects, including Make-a-Wish and Toys for Tots.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert