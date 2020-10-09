Late SGP touchdowns keep Midway winless, 27-24

The Midway Panthers looked like a completely different team from a week ago, but were unable to stop a late barrage of quick scores from the Warriors as Midway fell to South Grand Prairie, 27-24, Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Midway running back Jaden Johnson and quarterback Garrett Childers were big contributors for the Panthers offense, which looked much improved from the Austin Westlake loss last week.

The first quarter played similar to that of a prize fight, as both teams seemed to be feeling one another out without throwing any devastating blows. Midway (0-2) had a chance to score after a botched South Grand Prairie punt, but was unable to capitalize.

The second quarter saw the Panthers find the end zone to erase the scoreless tie. Johnson was able to break away for a 17-yard touchdown run. South Grand Prairie (2-0) would take little time to respond as Warriors quarterback Kendall Johnson found wideout Josh Nicholson, connecting on a 64-yard touchdown pass. A missed point after still allowed Midway to hold on to a one-point lead.

With not much time and good field position thanks to a South Grand Prairie penalty, the Panthers extended the lead before halftime on the leg of kicker Ivan Maldonado connecting with a 37-yard field goal.