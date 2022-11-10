Late TD lifts Axtell to first playoff win since 2012

The town of Axtell threw a party on the football field at Robinson High School late on Thursday night.

Axtell quarterback Coldyn Horn threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Gacayan and Mo Lindle added the extra point with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter, ultimately lifting the Longhorns to a 28-27 victory over Rosebud-Lott in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game.

Axtell’s victory marked its first playoff win since 2012.

“We pushed hard work and discipline and toughness,” Axtell first-year head coach Craig Horn said. “That’s a big pill to swallow. They swallowed it and they worked hard. It’s very rewarding to me to see these kids that have worked so hard and been beat down all these years reap the benefits of that hard work and discipline.”

Horn said he and his program were focused on a talented Rosebud-Lott team all week and did not look ahead to scheduling the next round. The Longhorns (8-2) advance to play Hamilton (6-5), a 41-15 winner over Tioga. Horn said the pairing will likely be set up on Saturday.

Rosebud-Lott’s season ends with a 7-4 record. The Cougars have now notched winning seasons in back-to-back years but they’re still looking for their first playoff victory since 2013.

The Cougars pushed ahead, 27-14, midway through the third quarter when quarterback Kyle Finan broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run.

But Axtell came right back with a touchdown on its ensuing possession. Horn made a key play with a 43-yard run to convert third-and-19 from the Axtell 41. He kept it going with a 15-yard dash to the Rosebud-Lott 1, setting up a dramatic sequence.

The Cougars’ front line held for three plays. But on fourth-and-goal from the 2, Axtell slot back Kelby Hollingsworth took a jet sweep handoff and sliced through the Rosebud-Lott defense and into the end zone.

Axtell began its game-winning drive at the Cougars’ 44 with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter. Hollingsworth ran for a first down inside the Rosebud-Lott 35.

But the Longhorns were facing third-and-11 when Coldyn Horn looked deep over the middle for Gacayan.

“Anytime we get somebody with no safety in the middle of the field, we keep it in our back pocket,” Craig Horn said of the crucial pass to the rangy receiver. “It’s a play we’ve used. Gacayan is a big, good athlete. He has strong hands and he goes and gets the ball.”

Gacayan caught the touchdown pass at about the Cougars’ 10 and dragged a defender into the end zone with him.

Rosebud-Lott had two possessions in the final four minutes but failed to cross its own 40.

The Cougars built up a two-touchdown lead in the first half, but Axtell kept punching back.

Finan found wide receiver Breon Lewis open in the middle of the field and Lewis raced 55 yards to the Axtell 1, setting up the game’s first score. Two plays later, the Cougars deployed defensive lineman Easton Fulton in the backfield. He smashed his way across the goal line with 8:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Axtell moved in to answer on its first offensive series. But Rosebud-Lott’s Moses Fox sacked Horn on first-and-goal from the 2. Then Fox intercepted a Horn pass on second-and-goal from the 8.

Fox wasn’t done making fantastic plays in the first half.

With Rosebud-Lott still leading 7-0, Horn fumbled at the Cougars’ 31. Fox scooped the bouncing ball and saw nothing but green turf in front of him. He covered 69 yards on the return for a touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.

Axtell finally reversed the momentum when Tyson Michel intercepted a Finan pass midway through the second quarter. On the next play, Longhorn slot back Troy Arlitt found a seam up the middle and eluded the Rosebud-Lott defense for a 57-yard touchdown that cut the Cougars’ lead in half.

Rosebud-Lott appeared ready to take a 14-point lead to halftime when Finan threw a fade pass to Lewis in the right back corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 58 seconds left in the second quarter.

But Axtell acted quickly and responded with a TD in just 45 seconds.

Horn threw a tunnel screen pass to Arlitt and he once again got away from the Cougars defense for a 17-yard touchdown. That helped Axtell cut Rosebud-Lott’s advantage to 21-14 as the bands marched at halftime.

Lewis went to the break with five catches for 108 receiving yards as he was the only Cougar to catch a pass at the time. He wasn’t targeted again until late in the fourth quarter and caught just one pass for 14 yards in the second half.