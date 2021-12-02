Lay it on the line: Great offensive front fives power Centex state title contenders

The five guys walk together to the middle of the field, yet somehow they’re never at the center of the spotlight.

When it comes to offensive linemen, the two things all football fans know is that they’re vitally important and they’re mostly anonymous. If you’re a fan and you know all the offensive linemen names, you qualify as a super fan. If you’re a media member and you can rattle off the names of the big guys up front for any team, you’re pretty savvy indeed.

As the high school football season stretches into the fourth week of the playoffs, Central Texas has a couple of handfuls of teams left vying for state championships. All of them, to some extent, have been able to trust their offensive linemen to open holes in the running game and protect the QB on passing plays.

For the area’s three biggest schools still in contention — China Spring, Lorena and West — the strength and tenacity of their respective offensive lines beg for attention. How else could they do what they do? All three are on the verge of having multiple 1,000-yard rushers and all three have consistently made drive-sustaining and game-changing plays through the air.