Lay it on the line: Great offensive front fives power Centex state title contenders

The five guys walk together to the middle of the field, yet somehow they’re never at the center of the spotlight.
When it comes to offensive linemen, the two things all football fans know is that they’re vitally important and they’re mostly anonymous. If you’re a fan and you know all the offensive linemen names, you qualify as a super fan. If you’re a media member and you can rattle off the names of the big guys up front for any team, you’re pretty savvy indeed.
As the high school football season stretches into the fourth week of the playoffs, Central Texas has a couple of handfuls of teams left vying for state championships. All of them, to some extent, have been able to trust their offensive linemen to open holes in the running game and protect the QB on passing plays.
For the area’s three biggest schools still in contention — China Spring, Lorena and West — the strength and tenacity of their respective offensive lines beg for attention. How else could they do what they do? All three are on the verge of having multiple 1,000-yard rushers and all three have consistently made drive-sustaining and game-changing plays through the air.
“You better be able to either a) protect the quarterback or b) knock somebody off the line of scrimmage and get a push,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “It’s critical either way.”
Biles has a senior dominated offensive line with Riley Boozer, Elijah Turley, Casey Diserens and Marshall Vrana joined by sophomore Wyatt Jones.
It’s easy to see where the Leopards’ O-line has powered the offense. Lorena backs Reed Michna, Rhett Hanson and Braylon Henry have combined for more than 2,300 rushing yards, closely balancing quarterback Ryne Abel’s 2,448 passing yards.
For an offensive coordinator, being able to run or pass is highly preferable. But in the trenches, the guys like to attack.
“I think it’s a chance where if you wear somebody out, you wear them out,” Biles said. “If you’re pass protecting, you’re not going to put anybody on the carpet. You normally don’t. We’ve had guys drive people off the line of scrimmage and bury ‘em (in the running game).”
Lorena and West both wear red and black and they’re both surviving and advancing through the Class 3A Division I playoff bracket. If they were to meet, it would be in the state title game.
The Trojans, like the Leopards, have been highly efficient on offense thanks to a ground-moving offensive line.
West’s group includes junior left tackle Cash Fuller, senior left guard Grant Sykora, junior center Brock Klander, senior right guard Luke Wines and senior right tackle Jaden Anderson.
Unlike backs, receivers and defensive linemen, the O-lines don’t shuffle much if they can help it.
“We’ve stayed relatively healthy at the position and those guys have gotten the majority of the snaps,” West coach David Woodard said. “They’ve been able to play together for these 13 games.”
West is a power running team that likes to pound the ball with running back TJ McCutcheon and quarterbacks Zane Meinen and Gus Crain. McCutcheon hit 1,000 yards in the regular season and Meinen could be getting close to that milestone.
And if a defense gets too sucked into the middle, Fuller at left tackle has the ideal skill set to clear the edge.
“He’s athletic for a big kid,” Woodard said. “The way he pulls and the way we use him in our run game, he’s probably the key component in what we do in the run game and use him on the edge.”
China Spring’s offensive line paved the way for a huge Cougar win as they knocked off top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Carthage last week. Running mostly between the tackles, China Spring QB Major Bowden and RB Kyle Barton combined for 177 rushing yards.
The Cougars’ line — left tackle Colby Hale, left guard Kris Lyon, center Colby Hand, right guard Jaiden Taylor and right tackle Mason Muramoto — was moving around Power 5-level defensive players on the Bulldogs defense to get that done.
“Our O-line takes a lot of pride in protecting our skill guys,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “Our skill guys are fully aware that those are the guys that kind of make our team go. Tre Hafford after the Carthage game even said in an interview that it’s a team win but, at the same time, we wouldn’t do anything if it weren’t for our guys up front.”
Back in September, Lorena traveled across the county to challenge China Spring in a nondistrict game. Many of Central Texas best players were on display, including Cougars defensive front seven standouts Dawson Exline and Brayden Faulkner and Lorena star defensive linemen Joe Gutshall and Baxter Bankston.
It was a chance for both offensive lines to be tested and the defenses might have won more battles than they lost in a low-scoring 21-13 victory for the Cougars. Three months later, both are still playing and both coaches point to that game as one of the reasons why.
“It made a lot of them grow up,” Biles said. “We were down 21-0 at the half and it was like, ‘How bad can this beating be?’ We end up getting beat 21-13 and had a shot at the end. Just couldn’t do it. Very good China Spring defense. At that time, I thought, ‘Hey we’re going to be ok.’
“I think that was kind of a turning point for our O-line and a lot of our football team.”
EXTRA POINT: Part of the nature of the offensive line is to have many people involved. Along with the starting O-lines listed in the story, other key contributors include the offensive line coaches at each school — Lorena’s Chris Kuhl, China Spring’s Brad Bowden and West’s Wade Cook and Steve Harralson. Also important are backups and tight ends, including West’s Joseph Pendleton and Batsell Bates; Lorena’s Caleb Blanek, Khi Ritchie, Jackson Blackwell and Tyler Wachtendorf; and China Spring’s Tristan Exline.