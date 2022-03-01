LBJ energizes in fourth quarter to eject La Vega from playoffs

On the court itself, McKnight proved nearly impossible for the Jaguars to stop in the first half, as the lanky swingman scored 20 of his 27 points in the first two quarters. At different junctures, he showed the full specter of his scoring ability, knocking down a corner 3-pointer, soaring in for offensive boards and putbacks, and niftily dropping in a Euro Step to elude a defender before laying the ball in.

But, again, LBJ proved resilient. With 2:28 to go in the half, La Vega freshman guard Monta Hilliard drilled a 3-point in transition, giving La Vega a 25-17 lead and sending the Pirate fans into a frenzy. The Jaguars apparently were unfazed by the noise, and outscored La Vega 9-4 the rest of the half.

Woolf closed out a brilliant career with 11 points, 15 rebounds and a blocked shot, as he never fails to fully stuff the box score. LBJ point guard Julian Smith ably ran the show for the Jaguars and finished with 16 points, tying for high point honors for his team with Wiley.

After the game, Cartwright labeled his seniors “warriors,” which included Woolf, McKnight and defensive stopper Correy Davis. It didn’t end the way they wanted, but the coach told his guys to hold their heads high.

“They did everything we asked. They sacrificed,” Cartwright said. “They love to win, they love to play each other. Even though there may have been times where it may not have looked like it, but they love it. They understood their roles. I couldn’t be any prouder. That’s what I told them at the end — you left it here, you had your chances, we had our chances, we just didn’t get it done. But I appreciate the effort. “

