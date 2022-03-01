LBJ energizes in fourth quarter to eject La Vega from playoffs

TEMPLE — On a night that featured a couple of weird delays, La Vega really didn’t want it to end.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, their season is finished, because LBJ finished with a flourish.
Austin LBJ snatched the lead for good in the closing seconds of the third quarter, and the 16th-ranked Pirates went cold from the field and couldn’t complete the comeback. That allowed the 18th-ranked Jaguars to slip away with a 61-47 victory in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Temple’s Wildcat Gym.
Playoff losses are never easy. A year ago at this same stage of the playoffs, La Vega had to endure a tough bus ride home following a 70-69 triple-overtime loss to Carthage. This time, the score may have looked more lopsided, but the Pirates (28-6) still had enough chances to win. It just slipped out of their fingers — sometimes in the most literal of senses.
“When you get to this point, every round it’s going to get tougher,” said La Vega head coach William Cartwright IV. “You’ve got to find a way to grind it out and get the stops you need, and I just think they wore us down. They were a little deeper than we are, so that hurt us at the end of the day. But we fought tooth and nail, and that’s all you can ask for out of your dudes. We just couldn’t make the shots we normally make.”
Rugged, resilient LBJ (24-7) advances on to the Region III-4A semifinals in Lufkin to face No. 3 Houston Washington at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
For a good stretch of the game, La Vega looked like a team that might be regional tournament-bound. The Pirates came out with a defensive mindset and made the Jaguars work hard for every bucket. La Vega limited LBJ to just five first-quarter points, and though the Jaguars shook loose in the second quarter, the Pirates still held a 29-26 lead at the halftime break.
But down the stretch in the second half, LBJ’s depth and timely rebounding wore the Pirates down. In the playoffs, little mistakes can compound on top of one another and turn into big problems. Such was the case for La Vega.
“Too many offensive rebounds, missed free throws, missed opportunities,” Cartwright said. “Bad rotation on some of our coverages. Just things like that. Not enough production when we needed it, that hurt us.”
Midway through the third quarter, La Vega’s smooth, well-coiffed senior leader Randy Woolf Jr. drained a 3-pointer to give the Pirates a 34-30 lead. LBJ battled back and eventually took a 41-39 lead on an inside bucket late in the quarter. Woolf had a chance to tie it on the other end when he soared for a rebound and flipped up a finger roll in traffic, but the ball rolled in and out of the rim at the buzzer.
Perhaps that was an omen. Because as the fourth quarter started, the Pirates couldn’t find the range no matter how hard they tried. The Jaguars pounced, opening the fourth on an 8-0 run.
LBJ ratcheted up its energy just in time and seemed to get all the 50-50 balls in that stretch. Case in point: LBJ’s Brian King flicked up a scoop shot and drew a foul 30 seconds into the fourth. King missed the subsequent free throw, but the Jaguars batted the ball around and gave themselves another couple of chances before Jeremiah Wiley eventually scored on a putback. Just your garden-variety four-point play.
LBJ made it 49-39 on a well-executed turnaround from Wiley a few trips later. Thus, La Vega was forced to play chase the rest of the way. The Pirates drew as close as 51-44 with 1:45 to go when David McKnight drew a foul leaping for a defensive rebound, and then knocked down two free throws, with his team in the bonus.
But LBJ smartly ate up clock in the fourth quarter with a four-corners offense, and La Vega had to play the foul game to stop the clock, and couldn’t complete the rally.
It was a stark contrast to the first half, when it was La Vega dictating the pace and making all the hustle plays. The game featured a couple of odd first-half stoppages, as one official redirected where the La Vega cheerleaders could stand within the first minute of the game. Later, some confusion over the scorebook caused another delay.
On the court itself, McKnight proved nearly impossible for the Jaguars to stop in the first half, as the lanky swingman scored 20 of his 27 points in the first two quarters. At different junctures, he showed the full specter of his scoring ability, knocking down a corner 3-pointer, soaring in for offensive boards and putbacks, and niftily dropping in a Euro Step to elude a defender before laying the ball in.
But, again, LBJ proved resilient. With 2:28 to go in the half, La Vega freshman guard Monta Hilliard drilled a 3-point in transition, giving La Vega a 25-17 lead and sending the Pirate fans into a frenzy. The Jaguars apparently were unfazed by the noise, and outscored La Vega 9-4 the rest of the half.
Woolf closed out a brilliant career with 11 points, 15 rebounds and a blocked shot, as he never fails to fully stuff the box score. LBJ point guard Julian Smith ably ran the show for the Jaguars and finished with 16 points, tying for high point honors for his team with Wiley.
After the game, Cartwright labeled his seniors “warriors,” which included Woolf, McKnight and defensive stopper Correy Davis. It didn’t end the way they wanted, but the coach told his guys to hold their heads high.
“They did everything we asked. They sacrificed,” Cartwright said. “They love to win, they love to play each other. Even though there may have been times where it may not have looked like it, but they love it. They understood their roles. I couldn’t be any prouder. That’s what I told them at the end — you left it here, you had your chances, we had our chances, we just didn’t get it done. But I appreciate the effort. “