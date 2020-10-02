Lorena can't stop Trojans' tandem rushing attack as Troy wins, 49-41

TROY — Troy Trojans running back Zach Hrbacek continued his tremendous season as he finished with 37 carries for 328 yards and four total touchdowns as Troy was able to open up District 11-3A play with a 49-41 victory over Lorena Friday night at Trojan Stadium.

Lorena, (3-2 overall, 1-1 district), came out looking to strike first and fast. The Leopards executed a one-two punch on the ground in quarterback Ben Smedshammer and running back Reed Michna. Smedshammer would get the scoring going with a 2-yard carry for the first points of the night.

Troy (3-2, 1-0) would respond with a running dynamic duo of their own. Hrbacek provided the speed while running back Hunter Martin plunged into the middle of the field, fighting for yards of his own. Martin found the end zone first out of the two, but Hrbacek found points of his own as the rushing game thrived all night.

The Leopards ended up leaning hard into their passing game as Smedshammer threw for 137 yards before halftime. Lorena wide receiver Jadon Porter was the main beneficiary, as one of his four receptions resulted in another Leopards score.

The Leopards would use the clock to their advantage as Smedshammer was able to add another score and help Lorena take an eight point lead into the half.