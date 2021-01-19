Leopards find the range to separate from Riesel, 64-45

RIESEL — When it gets a little crowded inside, might as well kick open the door and stretch your legs outside, right?

Hey, it worked for the Lorena Leopards.

No. 15 Lorena separated itself with its outside shooting to claim a 64-45 win over Riesel in an entertaining District 17-3A tussle Tuesday night at the Riesel High Gym.

The district-leading Leopards bottomed out seven first-half 3-pointers in gaining another game on second-place Riesel in the district standings. Lorena improved to 15-4 overall and 6-0 in the district, while Riesel dipped to 10-5 and 4-2.

Best thing about it for Lorena, it wasn’t like the Leopards were launching away willy-nilly. They made those shots by simply and efficiently executing their offense.

“We shot the ball a lot better than we have been,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “I thought we had a good week of shooting the basketball. I think it’s a strength of ours. We didn’t see it against McGregor, but we saw it here. Seeing that ball go through the hoop gives you a lot of confidence on both ends.”