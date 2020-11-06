Leopards hold on for 11-3A D-I championship

ROCKDALE — With the district championship on the line, the Lorena defense got the stop they needed.

The Leopards defense corralled Rockdale quarterback Kobe Mitchell with time running out and the Tigers driving for a potential game-tying score. By getting Mitchell, who moments earlier ran for a 60-yard touchdown, to the turf, Lorena caused time to run out and the Leopards preserved a 49-42 victory on Friday night at Rockdale Tiger Stadium.

In doing so, Lorena finished off a fantastic run in District 11-3A Division I. The Leopards (7-2, 5-1) won their last four district games to claim the loop championship.

Lorena, which moved from Class 4A Division II to 3A Division I in realignment last spring, will have the No. 1 seed from 11-3A D-I. The Leopards will play Boling in bi-district in a game tentatively set for 7:30 on Friday night in Giddings.

The Leopards had to hold on in the fourth quarter, but they made just enough plays to fend off a dynamic Tigers offense.

Lorena quarterback Ben Smedshammer passed for 220 yards and a touchdown and ran for 71 and three scores. Leopards running back Reed Michna rushed for 111, including a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put his team in front 42-20.