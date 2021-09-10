Leopards let loose, roll over Gatesville, 54-0

“We needed some good things to happen,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “We talked about it all week. We talked an awful lot about getting off to a good start, a fast start. Tonight we put up 27 in the first quarter. That part of it is what I’m most excited about.”

The Leopards left no doubt from the very beginning as their defense swarmed Gatesville and the Lorena offense clicked to near perfection.

Abel tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half.

His second completion of the game went to Kasen Taylor on a wide receiver screen to the left side near the Leopards sideline. Taylor picked up a block from fellow receiver Camden Brock and sprinted 48 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Abel stood tall in the pocket before calmly putting a pass right on target to Porter which the star sophomore caught as he was crossing the goal line for a 26-yard score.

To cap the half, Abel tossed another receiver screen to his left to Colton Dale that went 21 yards for a touchdown.

“They can’t really stay on one receiver,” Abel said. “We’ve got others for a reason. (Porter) can do a lot of good things with the ball. Kasen Taylor might be pretty small, but he’s quick.”