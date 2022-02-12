LeRoy Coleman 1948-2022: Former Trojans head coach was a cheerful giant in Central Texas

Current La Vega head coach Don Hyde said Coleman’s presence on the Pirates’ sidelines was integral to the team’s success because of his ability to inspire both players and coaches.

“He was an enormous asset to La Vega,” Hyde said. “He’ll forever have an impact on our program.”

Coleman was inducted into the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame last September. At that time, he told the Tribune-Herald that the honor surprised him.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think something like this would’ve ever happened,” Coleman said. “I’m not into the recognition and all that kind of stuff. I just enjoy doing my job and going on about my business. I’m extremely honored and pleased. But never in my wildest dreams did I think it would happen.”

But for former University athlete and current Waco ISD assistant athletic director Rodney Smith, getting Coleman in the school's Hall of Fame was a priority.

"He's just a great guy," Smith said. "He just taught me everything about the game of football. He taught me how to be a dad and how to separate the two. Not only will he be missed on the south side, but out in Bellmead as well."