LeRoy Coleman 1948-2022: Former Trojans head coach was a cheerful giant in Central Texas

The Central Texas football community lost one of its legends as former University head football coach and La Vega offensive line coach LeRoy Coleman died at the age of 74 on Saturday morning.
Coleman, known as a singularly cheerful presence on and off the field, was University’s head football coach from 1981 to 2007, compiling a record of 141 wins, 137 losses and nine ties. He guided the Trojans to one of the best seasons in school history when LaDainian Tomlinson and company reached the Class 4A regional finals in 1996.
After retiring as University’s head coach, Coleman joined close friend Willie Williams football staff at La Vega. By instructing the Pirates offensive line, Coleman played a key role in the Pirates winning 4A Division I state championships in 2015 and 2018.
Williams said he received a message from Coleman’s wife Geraldine on Friday evening saying that he had been admitted to the emergency room. Williams received another message asking him to come to the hospital about 1:30 a.m. and Coleman had passed at that time.
“It’s a somber day for everybody that’s involved,” Williams said. “For me it’s personal. You don’t have very many you can call a true friend, but he was mine. It was a blessing to have him come aboard on our staff here at La Vega because of the impact he had, not only with the players, but especially with our coaches.”
Current La Vega head coach Don Hyde said Coleman’s presence on the Pirates’ sidelines was integral to the team’s success because of his ability to inspire both players and coaches.
“He was an enormous asset to La Vega,” Hyde said. “He’ll forever have an impact on our program.”
Coleman was inducted into the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame last September. At that time, he told the Tribune-Herald that the honor surprised him.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think something like this would’ve ever happened,” Coleman said. “I’m not into the recognition and all that kind of stuff. I just enjoy doing my job and going on about my business. I’m extremely honored and pleased. But never in my wildest dreams did I think it would happen.”
But for former University athlete and current Waco ISD assistant athletic director Rodney Smith, getting Coleman in the school's Hall of Fame was a priority.
"He's just a great guy," Smith said. "He just taught me everything about the game of football. He taught me how to be a dad and how to separate the two. Not only will he be missed on the south side, but out in Bellmead as well."
Coleman played on the line for the Temple Dunbar High School football team in the 1960s, when he was a teammate of future Pro Football Hall of Famer "Mean" Joe Greene. Coleman went on to play a year of football at Paul Quinn College and graduated from the school in 1970. He earned a master’s degree from Prairie View A&M and then took his first coaching post at Temple Travis Middle School in 1971. Former Temple coach Bob McQueen hired Coleman on as a defensive line coach in 1974.
Coleman originally came to University as a basketball coach in 1977 before moving to the head football coach’s office in 1981.
“We were pretty much at our stations in the same school district during the same couple of decades,” said former Waco High head football coach and WISD athletic director Johnny Tusa. “We were good friends off the field and we confided in each other. He was a good coach, but he was a better man. He’ll be missed.”
Coleman’s son Carl Coleman, the defensive line coach at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C., said funeral and memorial arrangement had not been set as of Saturday afternoon.
Carl Coleman noted that most of the calls he received on Saturday commented on his dad’s character more so than his football coaching.
“Having gone to University when he was coach there, a lot of my teammates and classmates have reached out,” Carl Coleman said. “They have been more reflections on him as a man. Just a man of integrity.”