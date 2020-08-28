Lexington 25, West 14

LEXINGTON — First the shutout got away, then the game followed.
West appeared poised to snatch a season-opening road win, leading 14-0 after three quarters. Lexington, however, had a fourth quarter for the ages, erupting for 25 straight points to steal away the victory.
Sixteen seconds into the final quarter, the Eagles’ Sheldon Springer zipped a pass to Jeremiah Jackson, who traveled 33 yards for his team’s first TD of the night. After a three-and-out from West (0-1), Jeremiah Dillon popped off a 35-yard run to the house to bring Lexington to within 14-13 with 8:58 to go, after Lexington’s PAT failed.
West had to punt again on its ensuing possession, and Amarion Cooper broke off a big return to set up a Dillon TD run of 21 yards. Suddenly, Lexington had all the momentum, leading 19-14 with 8:17 to go.
The Trojans needed an answer, and they moved the ball to their own 43 before facing a fourth-and-3. But Lexington’s defense held, and then Jarred Kerr iced the game with 2:26 left when he zipped for a 39-yard TD run.
The teams scuffled offensively in the early stages, but West broke through with the game’s first points when Lawson Kendrick squirted free for a 27-yard touchdown run at the 5:24 mark of the second quarter. His jaunt helped the Trojans take a 7-0 lead into the break.
