 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington 25, West 14
0 comments

Lexington 25, West 14

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LEXINGTON — First the shutout got away, then the game followed.

West appeared poised to snatch a season-opening road win, leading 14-0 after three quarters. Lexington, however, had a fourth quarter for the ages, erupting for 25 straight points to steal away the victory.

Sixteen seconds into the final quarter, the Eagles’ Sheldon Springer zipped a pass to Jeremiah Jackson, who traveled 33 yards for his team’s first TD of the night. After a three-and-out from West (0-1), Jeremiah Dillon popped off a 35-yard run to the house to bring Lexington to within 14-13 with 8:58 to go, after Lexington’s PAT failed.

West had to punt again on its ensuing possession, and Amarion Cooper broke off a big return to set up a Dillon TD run of 21 yards. Suddenly, Lexington had all the momentum, leading 19-14 with 8:17 to go.

The Trojans needed an answer, and they moved the ball to their own 43 before facing a fourth-and-3. But Lexington’s defense held, and then Jarred Kerr iced the game with 2:26 left when he zipped for a 39-yard TD run.

The teams scuffled offensively in the early stages, but West broke through with the game’s first points when Lawson Kendrick squirted free for a 27-yard touchdown run at the 5:24 mark of the second quarter. His jaunt helped the Trojans take a 7-0 lead into the break.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lorena holds off Franklin in final seconds, 21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert