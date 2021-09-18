 Skip to main content
Lexington 33, Marlin 21
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Lexington 33, Marlin 21

LEXINGTON — The Bulldogs let a first-half lead slip away, as the Eagles exploded in the second half, outscoring Marlin, 19-0, to close the game to cap a run of 33 unanswered.

Marlin (2-2) appeared to be in great shape after one quarter, as the Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead following a 4-yard TD from Ty Harris. Little did the Bulldogs know that would be the final time they’d score. Meanwhile, Lexington came storming back, tying the game on Nolan Schneider’s 5-yard TD run in the third quarter. Then five minutes later Mason Schimank capped off a Lexington scoring drive with a 5-yard run of his own.

Marlin self-destructed a bit down the stretch, including losing a fumble in the final minute of the game.

