LEXINGTON — In a winner-take-all game for the final playoff spot in District 13-3A Div. II, the Eagles soared past the Cubs.

Lexington (6-3, 3-3) built a commanding 40-0 lead through three quarters to take the wind out of the Cubs’ sails. Clifton kept fighting to the end, but finished the season at 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the district.