Liberty outlasts Lake Belton softball in regional final series

NAVASOTA — Liberty outlasted Lake Belton in Game 3 of the teams’ Region III-4A softball final series, 16-4, to end the Lady Broncos’ season one win shy of state.

Liberty won Friday night’s opener, 3-1, before Lake Belton fought back with a 7-5 win in Game 2 Saturday to even the series. That set up the decisive final clash, and Liberty had its bats going to take the series.

The biggest blow came on Hollie Thomas’ grand slam in the second, but Liberty kept the pressure up throughout, including a two-run inside-the-park home run from Bryana Pantalion in an eight-run seventh inning for the Lady Panthers.

Lake Belton wraps up its season at 28-8.

