MORGAN — Lingleville jumped off to a hot start and kept rolling to romp to a 75-30 win over Morgan in six-man action on Thursday night.

The Eagles finished strong as Adrian Vera-Rico had seven catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns. EJ Aviles hit six of 15 passes for 129 yards and two scores and also ran for a TD.

Defensively, Aviles finished with a team-high 11 tackles while Zach Mitchell collected nine tackles and Mark Garcia finished with six.