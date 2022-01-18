Littlejohn, University boys sink Ennis late, 55-53

At halftime, University’s drum line brought the noise, thumping away with resounding beats. But this was a game marked more by the whistlers in the room rather than the percussion section.

Put it this way — if you enjoy watching people shoot free throws, this was the game for you.

Aggressive Ennis was nearly a menace to University’s hopes to capture a home win, but the Trojans came through in the clutch to deflect the Lions, 55-53, in a foul-filled District 14-5A affair Tuesday night at the UHS gym.

With the score tied and time winding down, University’s heady senior guard Tylan Harris calmly pushed the ball upcourt against a pair of Lion defenders. Harris then jumped and found an open Spencer Littlejohn on the right side of the court, and his bucket with two seconds to play proved to the be the game winner.

It was the sixth assist of the night for Harris, and none bigger.

Harris also put in 22 points for University, which picked up a key district win. The Trojans improved to 11-14 overall and 3-2 in district, moving ahead of Ennis (12-11, 2-3) in the standings and into third place.