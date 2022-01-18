Littlejohn, University boys sink Ennis late, 55-53

At halftime, University’s drum line brought the noise, thumping away with resounding beats. But this was a game marked more by the whistlers in the room rather than the percussion section.
Put it this way — if you enjoy watching people shoot free throws, this was the game for you.
Aggressive Ennis was nearly a menace to University’s hopes to capture a home win, but the Trojans came through in the clutch to deflect the Lions, 55-53, in a foul-filled District 14-5A affair Tuesday night at the UHS gym.
With the score tied and time winding down, University’s heady senior guard Tylan Harris calmly pushed the ball upcourt against a pair of Lion defenders. Harris then jumped and found an open Spencer Littlejohn on the right side of the court, and his bucket with two seconds to play proved to the be the game winner.
It was the sixth assist of the night for Harris, and none bigger.
Harris also put in 22 points for University, which picked up a key district win. The Trojans improved to 11-14 overall and 3-2 in district, moving ahead of Ennis (12-11, 2-3) in the standings and into third place.
If the officials were paid by the foul, they made out like bandits in this one. They called a bevy of fouls in the game, leading to a parade of free throw attempts. As a result, it was difficult for either team to get into much of an extended flow offensively, given the constant stoppages.
It wasn’t necessarily the best night for the scorers’ table, either, which missed putting a third-quarter University bucket on the scoreboard. When a University assistant coach pointed out the mistake about five minutes later, the officials opted to keep the score as it read.
But, ultimately, University persevered. The Trojans trailed by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, but fought back with energy and efficiency. Harris connected on a huge 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining that brought the Trojans all the way back and gave them a 53-51 lead. Ennis responded however, when Garron Gilmore made a power drive to the basket and scored in traffic on the next trip down.
But Harris and the Trojans had one bit of heroics left, as he and Littlejohn came through in the clutch. After that bucket, Ennis hurled a long pass downcourt and Skylan Simmons attempted a tough baseline fallaway at the buzzer, but the ball didn’t touch the rim and Harris skied for the board.
Littlejohn contributed eight points to University’s winning cause, including the biggest shot of the night.
GIRLS
University 57, Ennis 35: Patience is a virtue that can be rewarded in high school hoops, and it was for University in this one.
The Lady Trojans showed poise in feeding the ball to Dyamon Griggs, and she responded, scoring a game-high 25 points in hoisting her team to a tidy District 14-5A win.
University (9-6 overall, 4-2 district) employed a simple, yet clever, strategy of patiently making the extra pass to work for open shots. And the Lady Trojans cashed and splashed in enough of those opportunities to open up a 20-point second-half lead.
Even when University’s plays didn’t completely work, the end result still worked out for the Lady Trojans. Late in the fourth quarter, University sailed a deep pass downcourt for an attempted breakaway. However, Ennis guard Ferlicia Blanchard hustled to get to the ball first, only to see her momentum begin to carry her out of bounds, past the baseline. Blanchard flipped the ball blindly over her head to save it, where University’s Gribbs snatched it and dropped it in for arguably her easiest bucket of the night.
Kandice Casarez scored 11, all in the first half, to supplement Gribbs’ big night. Nobody scored more than six points for Ennis.
With the win, the Lady Trojans remain in the thick of the hunt for a playoff spot at season’s end. They sit alone in third place in the district behind Red Oak and Midlothian. Last-place Ennis dropped to 7-19 overall and 0-7 in the loop with the loss.