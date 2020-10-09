Live Oak 48, Vanguard 0

Looks like the Falcons are on the rise again.
Live Oak had no problem with its crosstown rival Vanguard, as the Falcons motored to a mercy-rule mauling by halftime at Paul Tyson Field. Live Oak improves to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in its TAPPS six-man district, while the Vikings fall to 2-1 and 1-1.
Photos: High school football around Waco, Central Texas
