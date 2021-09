Hard by the Magnolia silos, the top-ranked Live Oak Falcons took care of business on homecoming night.

Falcons QB Mason Peters completed every pass he threw, connecting on all seven tries for 166 yards and six touchdowns. Eli Herman caught three of those balls for 125 yards and three TDs.

Live Oak (5-0) faces undefeated Oglesby (5-0) on the road on Friday. Oglesby is ranked No. 21 in UIL 1A DII, while the Falcons are No. 1 in TAPPS DII.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.