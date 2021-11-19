Live Oak 66, Plano Coram Deo 32

KEENE — It’s on to the TAPPS Six-Man Div. II state semifinals for Live Oak, which survived a grueling tussle with a familiar opponent in Coram Deo.

The No. 1-ranked Falcons (12-0) will face the winner between Dallas Lutheran and Lucas Christian in next week’s state semis. Those two teams face off Saturday.

Live Oak and Coram Deo faced off in the regular season as district opponents, and the Lions (9-3) gave the Falcons their closest game of the season, as Live Oak slipped by with an 84-80 win on Oct. 15 in Plano.

In this one, Coram Deo kept it close for a half, as Live Oak led just 36-24 at the break. But Brice Helton’s Falcons exploded for 30 second-half points to widen the gap.