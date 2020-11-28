Live Oak chops down Vanguard again, 54-8

The Live Oak Classical Falcons moved on to the regional round of the TAPPS Six-Man Division II playoffs after a dominant 54-8 victory over the Vanguard Vikings Saturday afternoon at Mac Peoples Stadium.

Live Oak (8-0) was led by the two-headed rushing attack of Justice Ishio and Will Schorlemer. The two backs combined for 278 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Vanguard (4-5) was unable to find a way to slow them down, which led to the Vikings' downfall.

Vanguard received the ball to start the game but was unable to get anything going and ended up turning the ball over on downs. The Falcons' first offensive drive saw Schorlemer shake free for the first of his three touchdowns, giving Live Oak a lead it hung onto the rest of the game.

The Vikings were stung by the turnover bug on their next drive. They fumbled, and Live Oak’s Jonathan Buras recovered. The ensuing drive culminated with Ishio’s first score of the game. The running back carried the ball only six times, but ended with 138 rushing yards and three more scores to follow.

Live Oak forced another takeaway as William Nicholas picked off Vikings quarterback Walker Nall. Live Oak never wasted a drive as it added another score to its lead after the interception.