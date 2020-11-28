Live Oak chops down Vanguard again, 54-8

The Live Oak Classical Falcons moved on to the regional round of the TAPPS Six-Man Division II playoffs after a dominant 54-8 victory over the Vanguard Vikings Saturday afternoon at Mac Peoples Stadium.
Live Oak (8-0) was led by the two-headed rushing attack of Justice Ishio and Will Schorlemer. The two backs combined for 278 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Vanguard (4-5) was unable to find a way to slow them down, which led to the Vikings' downfall.
Vanguard received the ball to start the game but was unable to get anything going and ended up turning the ball over on downs. The Falcons' first offensive drive saw Schorlemer shake free for the first of his three touchdowns, giving Live Oak a lead it hung onto the rest of the game.
The Vikings were stung by the turnover bug on their next drive. They fumbled, and Live Oak’s Jonathan Buras recovered. The ensuing drive culminated with Ishio’s first score of the game. The running back carried the ball only six times, but ended with 138 rushing yards and three more scores to follow.
Live Oak forced another takeaway as William Nicholas picked off Vikings quarterback Walker Nall. Live Oak never wasted a drive as it added another score to its lead after the interception.
The Falcons had defensive linemen in the backfield on almost every Vanguard snap. Nall constantly had to evade Live Oak defenders to be able to attempt any type of pass. When he was successful avoiding the sack, he still dealt with blanket coverage from the Falcons.
Even with the odds against them, the Vikings continued to give everything they had as a team. Vanguard put some ppoints on the board to start the second quarter as Nall connected with running back John Da Silva on an 11-yard touchdown pass. This ended up being the Vikings' lone score of the day.
The Falcons scored 28 unanswered points to close out the game. Ishio scored on 45-yard and 25-yard runs. Schorlemer added another from 32 yards out and Nicholas got in on the action as he scored on a 10-yard run for the final points of the game.
Live Oak now advances to the regional round and will play the Lakehill Prep Warriors, who defeated San Jacinto Christian Academy, 67-22, Saturday afternoon in Blackwell.
