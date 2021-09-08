Live Oak coach, Frost RB get Built Ford Tough awards

Central Texans garnered a pair of state awards this week as Frost running back John Hendricks was the Ford Built Ford Tough 2A Player of the Week and Live Oak coach Brice Helton was the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Private Schools Coach of the Week.
Hendricks rushed for 358 yards and scored seven touchdowns to lift the Polar Bears to their first win of the season, a 50-42 triumph over Meridian.
Helton guided Live Oak to a 52-0 dismantling of UIL six-man power Blum.
