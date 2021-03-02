Live Oak girls collect loads of caroms, loose balls on way to playoff win

“We talked about that at halftime, to come out at the beginning of the second half and really try to put a six, eight, 10-point run together,” Howard said. “Pull out and really put some pressure on them. It seemed to work, so the girls really responded to that.”

Stephenson, as she’s done all year, gave her team plenty of inspired play. Honestly, her mere presence on the court is heartening, as she suffered a cardiac event in November in a game against Frost, collapsing on the court and nearly dying. Following a week-long hospital stay she rejoined practice in December and managed to make her return to the court in January, and she’s been back supplying savvy leadership as the team’s leading scorer ever since.

“She’s just an inspiration,” Howard said. “She basically died, and here she is playing basketball a month later. She’s just a sweet kid, works so hard. The only thing she worries about is that she takes too many shots and everybody’s going to be mad at her. She’s always, ‘Was that a good shot?’ I’m like, ‘Leah! Just shoot the ball!’ She’s just so sensitive, a great kid.”