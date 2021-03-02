Live Oak girls collect loads of caroms, loose balls on way to playoff win

In basketball, possession isn’t nine-tenths of the law, it’s the whole shebang.
Live Oak was first to the ball, and consequently first on the scoreboard.
The Lady Falcons hustled and muscled their way to the majority of the loose balls, leading to a 56-41 win over visiting Beaumont Legacy Christian in the TAPPS Class 3A area girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday at the Live Oak Gym.
Live Oak advances to the regional round, where it will face Round Rock Christian at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. Friday at Central Texas Christian School in Temple.
In terms of sheer length and strength, the Lady Falcons (16-7) held a distinct advantage over the more Lilliputian Lady Warriors. But Live Oak didn’t just win this fight thanks to its reach, it just as often outraced Legacy with quickness.
“The girls play so hard, they really do,” Live Oak coach Steve Howard said. “That’s kind of been the hallmark all year long. We’ve played really good defense, held offenses down. Kind of struggled offensively, but we really played well tonight.”
Live Oak’s senior frontcourt tandem of Ellie Lynch and Leah Stephenson gathered up caroms like they were the hottest new collectible, and they wanted to keep them all for themselves. A veritable magnet for the ball, Lynch snatched 17 rebounds to go with 10 points and six steals, while Stephenson scored 15 points, seized 14 boards and grabbed six steals.
Lynch’s bulldog mentality on the back end of Live Oak’s defense proved especially effective in limiting Legacy to one shot at the basket. She also regularly ignited Live Oak’s transition game with crisp outlet passes.
“She’s a beast,” Howard said. “She has set just about every rebounding record we’ve got. She plays so hard. She has a knack, she’s kind of like Dennis Rodman. She knows where the ball is going and just fights for it. She’s our team leader, no question.”
Legacy stayed glued to Live Oak’s hip for a quarter. Senior point guard Kassie Chavez, at 5-foot-1 easily the smallest player on the court, displayed a smoothness in creating her own shot and converting a variety of scoops and runners. Chavez’s free throw with two minutes left in the opening quarter gave Legacy a 9-8 lead. But the Lady Falcons pushed ahead to a 12-9 advantage by the horn’s sounding thanks to Sheryl Loden’s nifty feed to Lynch for a bucket, and a Loden knock-down jumper.
Senior guard Hattie Mills sparked a 5-0 Live Oak run to open up the second period, scoring on a cut through the lane and a 3-pointer from the corner. Howard was pleased to see such execution in the halfcourt offense, and Live Oak maintained that gap to the end of the half, taking a 28-21 lead into intermission.
If a second-half comeback by Legacy was in the works, Live Oak effectively ripped up the Warriors’ blueprints. Live Oak opened the third quarter on a spirit-crushing 7-0 run to widen the gap to 35-21. Stephenson converted a third-time’s-a-charm putback in the paint, then flashed to an open hole in Legacy’s defense to knock down a 15-footer. The next time down Mills banged in another corner trey, and the Lady Falcons had reached their cruising altitude.
“We talked about that at halftime, to come out at the beginning of the second half and really try to put a six, eight, 10-point run together,” Howard said. “Pull out and really put some pressure on them. It seemed to work, so the girls really responded to that.”
Stephenson, as she’s done all year, gave her team plenty of inspired play. Honestly, her mere presence on the court is heartening, as she suffered a cardiac event in November in a game against Frost, collapsing on the court and nearly dying. Following a week-long hospital stay she rejoined practice in December and managed to make her return to the court in January, and she’s been back supplying savvy leadership as the team’s leading scorer ever since.
“She’s just an inspiration,” Howard said. “She basically died, and here she is playing basketball a month later. She’s just a sweet kid, works so hard. The only thing she worries about is that she takes too many shots and everybody’s going to be mad at her. She’s always, ‘Was that a good shot?’ I’m like, ‘Leah! Just shoot the ball!’ She’s just so sensitive, a great kid.”
Claire Hansard’s runner late in the third quarter gave Live Oak a 45-31 lead entering the fourth. Legacy tried to dial up the defensive pressure to force the Lady Falcons into some turnovers, but Live Oak adeptly pulled the ball out into a Four Corners offense and made the Warriors play chase. Senior point guard Renee Wallace handled the added defensive attention nicely, and banged in seven of her nine points in the final quarter on free throws. Wallace even managed to swish in a couple after absorbing a hard foul and fall that had her wringing her shoulder in pain.