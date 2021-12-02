Live Oak lights up: Falcons down Marble Falls Faith for school's fifth state title

The Live Oak Classical School football team faced a rigorous test on a warmer-than-usual December afternoon against Marble Falls Faith Academy.

When the pressure was turned up, though, the Falcons answered.

Live Oak scored 30-unanswered points and then fended off the Flames to lift the TAPPS Six Man Division II state championship, 46-41, on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.

In doing so, Live Oak added a fifth football state title trophy to its collection, not a moment too soon.

“There was a lot of weight,” Falcons coach Brice Helton said. “We’ve never had a graduating class that had never won a state championship in the history of our school. They were about to be the first ones if they couldn’t pull that off.”

To get there, Live Oak had to climb out of an early deficit. They did that by halftime and then made the play of the day to start the third quarter.

The Falcons received the kickoff to start the second half. When Faith Academy kicked out of bounds, Live Oak started at its own 30.

On the first play from scrimmage, Falcons quarterback Mason Peters went deep.