Live Oak lights up: Falcons down Marble Falls Faith for school's fifth state title

The Live Oak Classical School football team faced a rigorous test on a warmer-than-usual December afternoon against Marble Falls Faith Academy.
When the pressure was turned up, though, the Falcons answered.
Live Oak scored 30-unanswered points and then fended off the Flames to lift the TAPPS Six Man Division II state championship, 46-41, on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.
In doing so, Live Oak added a fifth football state title trophy to its collection, not a moment too soon.
“There was a lot of weight,” Falcons coach Brice Helton said. “We’ve never had a graduating class that had never won a state championship in the history of our school. They were about to be the first ones if they couldn’t pull that off.”
To get there, Live Oak had to climb out of an early deficit. They did that by halftime and then made the play of the day to start the third quarter.
The Falcons received the kickoff to start the second half. When Faith Academy kicked out of bounds, Live Oak started at its own 30.
On the first play from scrimmage, Falcons quarterback Mason Peters went deep.
Peters’ pass was tipped by Flames safety Dylan Offutt, but intended target Riley Black stayed locked in and caught the batted ball. Clear of the Faith Academy defense, Black hustled in for a 50-yard touchdown that put Live Oak in front, 24-12, with just 10 seconds gone from the third quarter.
“I didn’t see the safety over the top. He read it super well,” Peters said.
“I left that ball down a little bit. It feels good. That happens to us a lot. We get a lot of tipped balls and the receiver catches it. It felt good that that one fell our way.”
The Falcons (14-0) forced Faith Academy to go three-and-out on its first possession of the second half. Then Live Oak added to its lead when running back Yoshio Ishio broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown.
From that point, Live Oak answered a pair of Flames touchdowns to hold the lead at 18 points for most of the contest.
Faith Academy (12-1) kept up the pressured and scored back-to-back touchdown late in the fourth quarter, eventually cutting the Falcons’ edge to five.
But the Flames’ final onside kick attempt didn’t go 15 yards before a Faith Academy player touched the ball. With that, the Falcons gained possession with just over a minute remaining.
The Flames were out of timeouts, which allowed Peters to take a couple of knees and end the game. That put the finishing touch on Live Oak’s first undefeated season.
“We’ve always been striving to set ourselves apart and I think that’s what this season did,” Peters said.
Live Oak rallied midway through the second quarter to climb out of a 12-0 hole and grab a halftime lead.
The Flames were trying to drive for a three-touchdown advantage when William Nicholas recovered a fumble by Faith quarterback Case Coleman.
The Falcons hadn’t penetrated the Faith 35-yard line to that point, but they quickly changed that starting from positive territory. Live Oak running back Allbree Sharp found running room on the left side and scampered for 30 yards to the 2 before he was dragged down.
Two plays later, Sharp covered the rest of the distance for a touchdown. Falcons kicker Reed Black kicked the extra point to cut Faith’s lead to 12-8.
“We’d been there before,” Helton said. “We knew we could respond and we could come back from that. We had to settle down and do our job. It didn’t phase our guys. They showed again who they are.”
Live Oak came close to stopping Faith early in the contest, but the Flames converted a pair of fourth downs for touchdowns. However, leading 12-8, Faith’s Coleman attempted to hurdle a Falcon defender on fourth-and-12 and came up a yard short.
Given the opening, Live Oak ran through it. Sharp started the go-ahead drive with a 13-yard run, plus a referee interference penalty on the Flames’ bench moved the Falcons to the Faith 21.
Facing third-and-11, Peters detected Jonathan Buras wide open on the right side and hit him in the numbers for a 17-yard touchdown.
Black again put the extra point through the uprights, allowing the Falcons to take a 16-12 advantage to the break.
Live Oak never gave up the lead from late in the second quarter. The Falcons made the second half a procession to something they’d been striving toward for a long time.
“We were pretty hyped up going into seventh or eighth grade,” Peters said. “We could never meet up to the standards that were put on us. It feels good to finally achieve it and get there.”