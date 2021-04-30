Live Oak, Vanguard athletes seize TAPPS state titles

Live Oak senior Ellie Lynch claimed a state title in the Class 3A shot put, among the highlights of the Falcons’ opening day of the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Lynch had a best toss of 31-10 to claim gold.

Vanguard freshman Lily Martin also nabbed a state championship in the 3A girls’ pole vault. She was the only vaulter to clear 7-9, which was good enough for victory. Bishop Reicher’s Makenzie Zander topped 7-6 to finish second.

Among the boys, Live Oak’s Wyatt Tyson heaved his way to a state title in the 3A shot put. Tyson had a winning throw of 50-71/4.

The meet continues through Saturday.