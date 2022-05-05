Live Oak, Vanguard, Reicher, ECA prep for TAPPS state track meet

Texas’ top private and parochial school track programs will gather on Friday and Saturday for the TAPPS State Championships at Midway High School.

Central Texas will be well represented.

Live Oak, Vanguard and Reicher will all have athletes in the 3A competition, while Eagle Christian Academy has several competitors in 1A.

Live Oak’s state meet qualifiers include Katherine Helmer in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs, Claire Hansard in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and three relay teams. Live Oak’s relay squads will be Lauren Smith, Allyriane Matthews, Louisa Williams and Avery Bathurst in the 4x100; Matthews, Ellie Tyson, Bathurst and Landrie Beeler (alternates Eliah Contreras and Sarah Yoo) in the 4x200; and Tyson, Hansard, Beeler and Helmer (alternate Williams) in the 4x400.

Vanguard’s state competitors will be Maggie Winarick in the 3,200, Elaina McCulloch in the 800, Danae Simmons in the 400, Lily Martin in the girls’ pole vault and Evan Roos in the boys’ pole vault. The Vikings have two girls’ relay teams competing as the 4x200 (Martin, McCulloch, Simmons, Bentlee Keeprs, with alternates Amelia Livesay, Libby Attas, Landry Davis and Abby Peters) and 4x400 (McCulloch, Keepers, Winarick, Simmons with alternates Livesay, Davis, Peters and Townlin Starr) made it to state.

Kane Kolar will represent Reicher at the state meet in the shot put and discus.

In the 1A division, Eagle Christian is set to enter seven individuals and three relays in the state meet. Eagles athletes competing at state include Maximus Austin in the 3,200 and 800; Sarah Vernon in the 800; Skyler Selke in the 100 hurdles; Ellie Mathis in the girls’ 300 hurdles; Josh Kidd, Ethan Lampert and Blake Gonzalez in the boys’ 300 hurdles; along with the boys’ 4x200 (Elijah Chojnowski, Ethan Morgan, Nick Vences, Austin and alternate Lampert); the girl’s 4x400 (Clarissa Vences, Mia O’Hare, Clarissa Ratliff and Vernon); and the boys’ 4x400 (Chojnowski, Lampert, Caleb Lapes, Morgan and alternate Vences).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.