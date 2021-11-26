Live Oak weathers storm, moves on to TAPPS state final

KEENE — You don’t get to state without overcoming some adversity along the way. Doesn’t matter if it’s public school or private, 11-man or six-man.

Live Oak (13-0) fought through its share of it this week and came out stronger than ever, as the Falcons dispatched Lucas Christian, 54-32, in the TAPPS Div. II six-man state semifinals on Friday. The No. 1-ranked Falcons will meet Marble Falls Faith for the state title at noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.

Live Oak’s win was made all the more impressive by the fact that several players were involved in a recent ATV accident. Falcons coach Brice Helton said that the team’s No. 2 running back Eli Herman suffered a compound leg fracture in that wreck, ending his season.

“Then you throw a holiday week in on top of that, there was a lot going on with the mental side,” Helton said. “Three of the guys had to lift the ATV off of Eli. … There’s a lot of trauma involved with that, a lot of what ifs. But we were able to huddle up and pull together and get out of there with an ugly win.”

Helton said that Justice Ishio and Will Nicholas led Live Oak’s productive rushing attack against Lucas (11-1). Nicholas, one of the team’s top defenders who is normally deeper in the ball-carrying rotation, picked up much of the slack with Herman out.