Local coaches forum spurs possible meeting with McLennan County officials

Shelton said many coaches understood the position of the local health district, but he felt the concern needed to be heard locally from those who have been working with students since summer workouts began in early June.

“The biggest thing that I took away from the meeting was about communication, because as coaches we communicate with each other all the time,” Mart head football coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We just felt like the athletics directors, superintendents and people in our community that make decisions for our kids did not have a voice and weren’t asked our opinions about all this.”

Crawford volleyball coach Jeff Coker said student-athletes around the county are still out playing sports with friends whether they are in school or out. He said risks still exist on or off the field.

“It doesn’t take but a two or three minute scroll on Facebook,” Coker said. “You see kids are playing in tournaments with their select teams on the weekends, going to the creeks and rivers with their friends. Kids are not staying in because you closed the schools.”