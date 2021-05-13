Locked-in Crawford blanks Axtell in opener of series, 12-0

Crawford piled on runs early and often, creating too big a deficit for Axtell to fight back from as the Lady Pirates took Game 1 from the Lady Longhorns, 12-0, Thursday at Midway High School.

As such, Crawford takes a 1-0 series lead in the teams’ Class 2A regional quarterfinal softball series.

First baseman Kylie Ray had a massive offensive night for the Lady Pirates. Ray tallied a hit in all four of her plate appearances, driving in a total of seven runs on the evening. Crawford’s bats were a force all night as the team finished with 16 hits.

The Lady Pirates took control of the game in the first inning and Axtell couldn’t recover. Crawford catcher Grace Powell reached first base via error, then shortstop Savanna Pogue singled. In what would be a big run-producing night for the first baseman, Ray smoked a ball through the gap, allowing both Powell and Pogue to score and giving Crawford a two-run lead.

In the second inning, the Lady Pirates continued to pad their lead over the Lady Longhorns. Crawford third baseman Taylor Gohlke got things started with a double as the inning saw every Lady Pirates hitter receive a plate appearance.

Crawford centerfielder London Minnix drove in two runs and Ray added to her total, plating two more in the second.