Locked-in Crawford blanks Axtell in opener of series, 12-0

Crawford piled on runs early and often, creating too big a deficit for Axtell to fight back from as the Lady Pirates took Game 1 from the Lady Longhorns, 12-0, Thursday at Midway High School.
As such, Crawford takes a 1-0 series lead in the teams’ Class 2A regional quarterfinal softball series.
First baseman Kylie Ray had a massive offensive night for the Lady Pirates. Ray tallied a hit in all four of her plate appearances, driving in a total of seven runs on the evening. Crawford’s bats were a force all night as the team finished with 16 hits.
The Lady Pirates took control of the game in the first inning and Axtell couldn’t recover. Crawford catcher Grace Powell reached first base via error, then shortstop Savanna Pogue singled. In what would be a big run-producing night for the first baseman, Ray smoked a ball through the gap, allowing both Powell and Pogue to score and giving Crawford a two-run lead.
In the second inning, the Lady Pirates continued to pad their lead over the Lady Longhorns. Crawford third baseman Taylor Gohlke got things started with a double as the inning saw every Lady Pirates hitter receive a plate appearance.
Crawford centerfielder London Minnix drove in two runs and Ray added to her total, plating two more in the second.
The tone was set, and it was all Crawford. In the top of the fourth, the Lady Pirates increased their lead to 8-0 as Ray kept up her offensive showcase by driving in another two runs.
The Lady Longhorns looked to make noise in the bottom of the fourth inning. Axtell catcher Madison Brown got things going with a single.
Centerfielder Reagan Doyle walked and second baseman Leah Hale singled to load the bases for Axtell with only one out in the inning. Crawford pitcher Kenzie Jones turned up the heat, punching out back-to-back batters to allow the Lady Pirates to escape unscathed. Jones allowed only four hits for the game while striking out eight.
Things stayed quiet through the sixth before Crawford closed with another big inning in the seventh. Ray pocketed her seventh RBI and Jones provided a two-run double in another Lady Pirates four-run inning. The Lady Longhorns couldn’t muster any runs in the bottom of the sixth as the game ended via run rule.
Game 2 of this series will be Saturday at noon back at Midway. Should Axtell win, a winner-take-all third game would follow.