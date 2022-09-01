Lone Star Cup presentations set for Lorena, Abbott

The UIL announced trophy presentation dates for the 2022 Lone Star Cup winners, which include two Centex teams in Lorena and Abbott.

Trophies will be given on site by representatives from the UIL and the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance on Sept. 23 during Lorena’s home game against Cameron Yoe and Abbott’s home game against Avalon.

“The UIL Lone Star Cup rewards the best overall academic, athletic and music programs in the state of Texas,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt in a press release. “To win, every student, teacher and coach across all areas of UIL competition must contribute. The winning schools and communities should be proud of this outstanding achievement.”